Preparing for life after the cap and gown

As the end of the school year rapidly approaches, graduating seniors find themselves at a crossroads, not knowing what their lives will look like in a few weeks or months. “Should I go back to school and do a master’s degree? Should I apply to a company? What do I actually want to do? Maybe I should start my own company and sell my services?” These are all common questions that impending graduates tend to ponder.

For seniors, endless opportunities lie ahead, including continuing their education, entering the workforce, or becoming business owners/entrepreneurs. But this transition from college to the next phase can be exciting and frightening at the same time.

The first step for graduating seniors is to clarify their aspirations and determine their goals in life. This can be done by reflecting on your interests, values and strengths. Consider what you enjoy doing, what you’re good at and what you find meaningful. Once you have a clear idea of your aspirations, you can create a plan and break it down into small, easily achievable steps.

Director of Career Services Craig Marinello said he considers career exploration the most important step, followed by seeking opportunities and preparing for an interview.

“Career exploration answers the questions ‘What you want to do?’ and ‘Where do you want to do it?’ Some students already know exactly what they want to do while others aren’t as sure. We help students to find a field in which they would be interested and we find opportunities for them after,” Marinello said.

Career Services offers help with cover letters and editing resumes. These documents are essential since they catalog students’ achievements and skills for potential employers.

According to Marinello, the next step is preparing for an interview. His advice for students is to formulate five to seven questions that interest them about the company and the information that cannot be found on the website.

“Always do your homework and research the company,” Marinello said. “Know the history and values of the company and the position you are applying for. Not being informed gives a negative impression to the recruiter and shows a lack of interest.”

Marinello said the main goal is to “separate yourself from the competition and make yourself stand out.” His advice is to send a thank-you note to the recruiter after the interview to express your interest in the company and make yourself memorable with this small gesture.

After students receive a job offer, the next step is to set a budget and start looking for an apartment. Creating a budget to manage expenses and income(s) is a crucial step to ensuring financial stability and making decisions about housing options.

When looking for an apartment in your future city, create a cost-benefit ratio to analyze the benefits and disadvantages. Take into consideration the area of the apartment, the distance from the job, the public transportation options, the quality and size of the apartment, the offered utilities and the cost of rent.

Graduating MBA student Putri Insani struggled with finding an apartment in Baton Rouge, where she will start working for an accounting firm after graduation.

“One of the challenges is to find the right apartment for me. Making time to do some research on it, whether you want to live alone or have a roommate also needs to be taken into consideration,” Insani said.

Although it seems challenging, graduating students can stay on top of their tasks and be well-prepared for the future through careful planning, networking, budget setting, and proper time management, which sets them up for success.

“Keep a crisp mindset at all times and learn from every experience you have. Be confident during the process because you have to believe in yourself before other people believe in you too,” Marinello said.

Career Services offers advising appointments for career exploration, resume or cover letter editing, interview preparation and job search strategies. They also assist with applying to graduate or professional schools and registering for the website Handshake, which helps students find jobs.