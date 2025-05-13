The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Lion's Roar
The Lion's Roar
SLU wins SLC in final inning, punches ticket to regionals

Sean Hoffman, Assistant Sports EditorMay 13, 2025
Bogi Csordas
The Lady Lions get ready for a contest against conference rival Nicholls. (Hammond, La. – North Oak Park, April 25, 2025)
Last weekend, Southeastern softball overcame McNeese in the final inning to win the SLC championship and punch its ticket to the NCAA regionals.

Game One – Thursday, May 8

On Thursday, Southeastern kept the game tied until McNeese took the series opener with a walk-off run in the seventh inning, 3-2.

MSU took a one-run lead in the second inning from a double by their freshman catcher, Sarah Allen.

SLU tied the game after freshman pinch runner Breanna Fontenot scored from a fielder’s choice in the fourth inning.

The Lady Lions took the lead in the sixth after senior first baseman Maddie Watson hit a home run towards left field to give them a 2-1 lead.

In the same inning, the Cowgirls took back the lead after their senior first baseman Rylie Bouvier hit a home run and their sophomore left fielder Samantha Mundine hit an RBI single to claim the win 3-2.

Game Two – Friday, May 9

On Friday, Southeastern’s defense shut down McNeese and kept them scoreless during the second game.

MSU tried to gain momentum in the third with two singles that placed runners on second and third, but each was ultimately stopped short of home. of stopped.

SLU took the 2-0 lead in the fifth inning after sophomore shortstop Chloe Magee hit an inside-the-park home run and brought freshman second baseman Shelby Morris home with her.

Junior pitcher Lainee Bailey led the Lady Lions with three strikeouts and only gave up four hits through all seven innings.

Game Three – Saturday, May 10

On Saturday, the Lady Lions became the SLC champions by scoring six runs in the last two innings.

McNeese started the game with a 2-0 lead over SLU in the second inning and scored two runs in the sixth with a home run in center field and a sacrifice ground ball toward second base.

The Lady Lions scored three runs in the same inning from a single up the middle by junior catcher Cydnee Schneider and a run from senior pinch runner Brilee Broussard after a wild pitch to close the lead 4-3.

In the game’s final inning, the Cowgirls could only bring in one run to extend their lead to 5-3.

Morris came up to bat and shortened the lead with a double toward centerfield, then found her way home after Magee hit a single and advanced to second as the leading runner.

Brilee Ford singled to right field as Magee scored the final run to win 6-5, punching SLU’s ticket to the NCAA regionals.

This Friday, May 16, Southeastern will face No. 10 LSU in the Baton Rouge regional, with Nebraska and UConn. 

This Friday, May 16, Southeastern will face No. 10 LSU in the Baton Rouge regional, with Nebraska and UConn.

