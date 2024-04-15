The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar

Hot out of the kiln: Ceramics majors prepare final projects for Senior Exhibition

Jacob White, Staff Reporter April 15, 2024
Ava+Holloway%2C+a+senior+ceramics+major%2C+posing+with+pieces+of+her+senior+project.+Each+body+of+red+clay+will+contain+a+thematic+significance.+
Jacob White
Ava Holloway, a senior ceramics major, posing with pieces of her senior project. Each body of red clay will contain a thematic significance.

The end of the semester is a busy but exciting time for graduating ceramics majors. Those nearing graduation are preparing for senior review, a requirement to graduate and participate in the Senior Exhibition. 

Senior reviews are professor-led evaluations of each student’s final project. Students must prepare to answer various questions about their work from a panel of three professors and obtain a certain score to be considered for provisionals or pass their senior review. 

Those considered for provisionals must improve their work or risk failing senior review altogether. If the student does not pass provisionals or reviews, they are not allowed to graduate and must retake a senior project class.

After passing reviews, students finish the semester by preparing their final projects for the Senior Exhibition. The exhibit showcases the work of graduating seniors in the Contemporary Art Gallery every semester. 

Ava Holloway is one of the graduating ceramics majors currently working on her project. Her project will center around three bodies made up of red clay. The bodies will hold different objects with thematic significance. 

“For each body, I am throwing some various little ‘forms’ that are going to sit inside them,” Holloway said. “Basically, they’re representing the decay of the body and the emergence of your spirit. This will talk about individuality and body positivity.”

Holloway expressed that her senior project is her favorite piece of work she has created in her academic career. 

First-semester seniors are beginning their final projects.

Savannah Phillips, a double major concentrating in photography and ceramics, is working on her final project but will not be presenting at this semester’s Senior Exhibition.  Her project will include large clay slabs that will serve as her centerpiece’s backdrop. The centerpiece will be a wolf made of clay with a feminine figure made out of fired clay within it. 

“Hopefully audience members can come in and interact with my piece, and slowly as time goes on, the raw clay on the outside of the central sculpture will degrade to reveal the fired sculpture underneath,” Phillips said.

Ashlynn Zimmerman, another graduating ceramics major, is working on her final project called “We were all children once,” a collection of ceramic ducks that will be presented at the Senior Exhibition. Zimmerman explained the piece represents how certain aspects of childhood never truly leave us as we get older. 

“This is probably my favorite project I have worked on just because of how long it has taken and the amount of effort put into it. You can see the work and dedication I’ve put into this project. I’ve got nearly 200 ducks at this point,” Zimmerman said.

The Senior Exhibition opens on April 25 at 5 p.m. in the Contemporary Art Gallery for students wishing to view the artwork.

ceramicstudent4
Gallery3 Photos
Jacob White
A preview look of Zimmerman's of a senior art project "We were all children once."
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Jacob White, Staff Reporter
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Miss Southeastern poses proudly with her crown held high.
With an eye on the crown, Miss Southeastern prepares for Miss Louisiana
REVIEW | Hozier’s EP Unheard speaks volumes
REVIEW | Hozier’s EP 'Unheard' speaks volumes
Laila Stevens (left) and Shani Peters (right) posing for photo after the Artist Talk event on March 19.
Art and activism combine in the work of Shani Peters and Laila Stevens
Kali Norton, photographer and owner of The Creative Studio, sits posing with her photography equipment.
Kali Norton’s journey to capture creativity
Students, Daja Newsome and Rayan Reese pose outside the Science Building Annex showcasing their personal styles.
Spotting individuality and style on campus
Southeastern alumna Elana Guillory founded her own business titled Elanas Graphics.
Local artist’s new business gives Hammond a splash of color
More in On Campus
Captain Emily Anthony, director of the Office of Military and Veteran Success on campus, speaking to spectators as a part of a Womens History Month Lecture on March 12.
Military and Veteran Success director encourages students to embrace career changes
Some of SLUs Black students attended the African-American Alumnis and the Black Student Unions Candids and Conversations, an event in the Student Union Theater where Black alumni spoke to current students, providing them with advice after graduation.
Black alumni panel offers post-grad advice
Southeastern alumni and donors mingle while trying a variety of foods from restaurants in the Hammond and Northshore area.
Thirty-ninth Chef’s Evening fosters community and provides scholarships for students
Manestream Podcast | Take a Paws S4E2: Commuting vs. Living on Campus
The Tinsley Hall doors welcome students to the Office of Student Accessibility Services.
Exploring accommodation services provided by the Office of Student Accessibility Services
Lorri Davis, Damien Echols and David Armand discuss Echols fight against death row.
Freed death row inmate discusses overcoming injustice and finding freedom

The Lion's Roar
Office of Student Publications
Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA
(985) 549-3527
© 2024 Student Publications • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
All The Lion's Roar Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *