The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar

SLU sails past Privateers, sets up showdown vs. Colonels

Chase Gispert, Sports Editor May 23, 2024
Redshirt+junior+pitcher+Brennan+Stuprich+dazzles+in+the+first+round+of+the+2024+SLC+Tournament+against+UNO%2C+tossing+six+strikeout+across+seven+innings+and+giving+up+zero+earned+runs.+%28May+21%2C+2024+-+Hammond%29
Chase Gispert
Redshirt junior pitcher Brennan Stuprich dazzles in the first round of the 2024 SLC Tournament against UNO, tossing six strikeout across seven innings and giving up zero earned runs. (May 21, 2024 – Hammond)
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Southeastern baseball (29-26, 10-14 SLC) dominated New Orleans (30-25, 14-10 SLC) on Saturday night at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field 10-2 en route to a comfortable first-round victory in the Southland Conference tournament. 

The Lions fell behind early, trailing 2-0 after the first inning, with both Privateer runs unearned. 

However, from the second inning onward it was all SLU, as they outscored UNO 10-0 over the remaining eight frames. 

Redshirt junior pitcher Brennan Stuprich delivered a gem on the mound for Southeastern, dealing six strikeouts in seven innings of nearly flawless work. 

“It’s a huge advantage. The city of Hammond is awesome. Having all these fans show up to the game is incredible and having the community behind you just means more to this team so we’re happy that it’s here,” Stuprich said on his squad being able to host the conference tournament. 

The pair of first-inning runs weren’t charged against the First Team All-Southland righty, as an error prevented the Lions from getting out of the inning. 

Junior SLU center fielder Jude Hall took matters into his own hands, cranking a two-run homer over the wall in right center in the top of the second to level the score at 2-2. 

However, Hall wasn’t done yet. The Yavapai College transfer dismantled a full-count pitch from UNO’s Ryan Delorbe to double Southeastern’s tally. 

Hall’s second two-run home run in as many at-bats was a no-doubter to dead center field, igniting the crowd at Alumni Field. 

The Lions continued their onslaught with a six spot in the sixth as the Privateers’ ship had officially sunk. 

Senior reliever Levi Bennett pitched two shutout innings in the eighth and ninth to close the door on third-seeded UNO. 

Bennett retired all six batters faced as SLU cruised to a statement victory in front of the raucous Lion faithful. 

“We were a little sloppy there in the first inning, giving up a couple of runs, but I thought Stuprich was unbelievable. That’s what a First Team All-Conference pitcher looks like. Jude [Hall] had two big homers and that’s a tough matchup, lefty on lefty…he hit one out of the big part of the park. It takes a man to hit it out of there,” Head Coach Bobby Barbier said regarding his two top performers. 

Next up for the Green and Gold is a winner’s bracket showdown with second-seeded Nicholls (35-20, 16-8 SLC). 

The Colonels are reigning Southland Conference champions and swept the Lions in Hammond back in early April by scores of 8-7, 7-3 and 9-5. 

Southeastern will be looking for revenge this time around in this edition of the River Bell Classic on the diamond. 

First pitch is set for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN+ while radio listeners can tune in to 90.9 The Lion

Come out and show your support, Lion fans!

For all things SLU baseball, stay posted to The Lion’s Roar.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Chase Gispert
Chase Gispert, Sports Editor
Chase Gispert is a communication major with a concentration in sports communication. He joined The Lion’s Roar in March of 2021 and now serves as sports editor. Chase is a native of Madisonville. He has a strong passion for sports and is excited about where the future may take him.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in On Campus
How to handle the stress of finals week
How to handle the stress of finals week
Tips for life after graduation.
Preparing for life after the cap and gown
Graduating soon? Take your Google account data with you
Graduating soon? Take your Google account data with you
An image of an AED located in the Student Union across from the elevators.
UPD receives grant to provide AEDs around campus
Last years Denim Day event on April 26, 2023 aimed to raise awareness of sexual assault and show support for those who have been victims of sexual assault.
Advocates raise awareness for sexual violence on Denim Day
Poets (From left to right) Hwang Yuwon, Jake Levine, Ha Jaeyoun, Alison Pelegrin, Carolyn Hembree, and Skye Jackson posing for a photo at New Orleans Poetry Festival event on campus.
Local, international poets make their first stop at SLU for the NOLA Poetry Festival
More in Sports
Junior catcher Connor ONeal takes a lefty swing against SLC rival Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. (May 17, 2024 - Hammond)
Southeastern takes final series over Corpus Christi, ready for SLC Tournament
Senior SLU left fielder KaLyn Watson slides safely into third base during the Lady Lions SLC Tournament Championship victory over UIW at North Oak Park. (May 10, 2024 - Hammond)
Lady Lions roar past Tigers in first-ever NCAA Tournament victory
Fifth-year senior third baseman Shea Thomas awaits pitch in SLC game vs. UNO. (May 3, 2024 - Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field - Hammond)
SLU sweeps UIW behind offensive outburst
Senior SLU pitcher Ellie DuBois in the circle for game one of the Lady Lions doubleheader sweep over Jackson State earlier in the season. (April 2, 2024 - North Oak Park - Hammond)
Lady Lions steamroll Lamar en route to making Southeastern history
Junior shortstop TJ Salvaggio throws the baseball towards his teammate in between innings during the Lions 9-1 win over Alcorn State on Wednesday afternoon. (April 24, 2024 - Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field - Hammond)
Walk-off grand slam seals Lions’ series defeat versus McNeese
Southeastern junior Jackie McGee follows through on her serve in a match vs. Central Arkansas at the Southeastern Invitational. (March 8, 2024 - Southeastern Beach Volleyball Complex - Hammond)
Beach volleyball goes 1-2 in Houston, exiting the SLC tourney

The Lion's Roar
Office of Student Publications
Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA
(985) 549-3527
© 2024 Student Publications • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
All The Lion's Roar Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *