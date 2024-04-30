The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar

Graduating soon? Take your Google account data with you

Lindsay Miller, Staff Reporter April 30, 2024
Graduating+soon%3F+Take+your+Google+account+data+with+you
Lindsay Miller

After graduating from Southeastern, students do not retain access to their Google accounts even though many want to keep their work and data. 

Unfortunately, the only way to transfer data at the moment can be very tedious and time-consuming and some of your data may not be downloadable at all due to measures taken by the university to ensure security. 

For calendar

After logging into your Google Calendar account, click on the settings symbol in the top right corner. From there, at the bottom left, there should be a button that says “Import & export”, press that and choose how you want to export your data.

For contacts:

To export your contacts, first log on to Google Contacts. From there, you’re going to select all of the contacts you would like to export by checking the boxes on the side of the contacts. At the top right, there should be three vertical dots. Click on these dots and choose the option to export. To back up your contacts, select Google CSV. Now you’ll be able to save the file by clicking export. 

For photos:

On a computer, log into your Google Photos account. Now you should be able to select the photos and/or videos. Once you have selected all of your wanted photos/videos there will be three vertical dots in the top right corner. Click on these dots and select the option to download. 

For files in Google Documents, Spreadsheets, Presentations and Forms: 

For documents, spreadsheets and presentations, click on “file” in the upper left corner of your screen, choose “download” and continue to download the file in whichever format you wish. 

For forms, click on the three vertical dots on the upper right side of the screen, choose the option to print and from here you can print or download the file as a PDF to your computer. 

For emails

There are a couple of ways to save your emails from your university Gmail. You can either forward the emails to your personal email or download them onto your computer. 

To download your emails, first open your email account and select the email you want to download. Once the email is pulled up, press the three vertical dots to the right of the screen. 

Choose the option to download the email and then you can open the document with your preferred method. 

As for accounts outside of Google, but still associated with your Southeastern account like Canva, you will need to physically go into these accounts and download your content. 

The Office of Technology is continuously working to make sure students who want to can download their data before graduation.  “Closer to graduation we will provide graduates with an instructional email giving specifics on how to proceed with downloading data,” said Dr. John Burris, Chief Information Officer of Southeastern. 

For those concerned or disheartened by the inability to retain account data, you are not alone. When this policy was introduced in 2021, alumnus Brody Hay created a change.org petition, attempting to stop the deactivation of Southeastern accounts. 

The petition was unsuccessful due to the priority of security. 

“It’s very frustrating. I understand that I couldn’t continue using it forever, but more warning than just a couple of weeks before graduation would have been very helpful and a month or two grace period after graduation would have been even better,” said Christian Oliver, a graduating communication major. 

If you have already graduated and lost access to your account, the Office of Technology is working with alumni to try and regain access to lost files and data. 

“Thank you for your patience through all of this. The IT world is an absolute tornado of change,” Burris said. “So much is changing so quickly and we are adapting to this environment of change where security has taken a much larger prominence in the field.” 

Students, alumni and staff can stop by the Student Help Desk in Fayard Hall 126/127, email them at [email protected] or call them at 985-549-2700 with any technology questions.

GDA5
Gallery15 Photos
After logging into your Google Calendar account, click on the settings symbol in the top right corner.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Lindsay Miller
Lindsay Miller, Staff Reporter
Lindsay Miller
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in On Campus
Last years Denim Day event on April 26, 2023 aimed to raise awareness of sexual assault and show support for those who have been victims of sexual assault.
Advocates raise awareness for sexual violence on Denim Day
Poets (From left to right) Hwang Yuwon, Jake Levine, Ha Jaeyoun, Alison Pelegrin, Carolyn Hembree, and Skye Jackson posing for a photo at New Orleans Poetry Festival event on campus.
Local, international poets make their first stop at SLU for the NOLA Poetry Festival
The nine films submitted to the Take Your Shot Film Festival will be shown on Thursday, April 25.
First-ever student film festival starts Thursday at SLU
Lynette Mejia (second to left) talking to audience members, during the Book Bans in Louisiana panel discussion, about the rise of book bans in her local community.
Local librarians bash book bans
Miss Southeastern poses proudly with her crown held high.
With an eye on the crown, Miss Southeastern prepares for Miss Louisiana
Ava Holloway, a senior ceramics major, posing with pieces of her senior project. Each body of red clay will contain a thematic significance.
Hot out of the kiln: Ceramics majors prepare final projects for Senior Exhibition

The Lion's Roar
Office of Student Publications
Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA
(985) 549-3527
© 2024 Student Publications • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
All The Lion's Roar Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *