How+to+handle+the+stress+of+finals+week

For many students, the beginning of May coincides with finals week, the last remaining obstacle between them and a relaxing summer break.

Over 89% of students feel stress around this time of the school year as they prepare for exams. Being prepared to deal with these stressors is crucial to maintaining mental health.

As classes rapidly approach their end for the semester, students tend to become more stressed out.

According to Cornell University, it’s common to feel stressed this time of year, but there’s a lot students can do to help keep their stress levels down so they can function at their best, including taking short breaks from work or studying, meditating and spending some time in nature.

“When I’m stressed, I go to the gym and try to think about my physical health. I relax by lighting a candle and meditating for a bit,” said Brandon Mai, a junior Kinesiology major.

The Pennington Student Activity Center offers students many opportunities to cool down while warming up. Some amenities available to students include basketball courts, a fitness room, an upstairs track and racquetball courts.

For some people, going to the gym can do more harm than good. There are numerous intricate machines, people and loud noises and everything can become very overwhelming.

In this case, you may find it more appealing to exercise outdoors. Louisiana has a fairly large state park system, with a few very close to Hammond.

Some of the nearby options include Tickfaw State Park, Fairview Riverside State Park and Fontainebleau State Park. At these parks, you may have to pay an admission fee, but there are several trails to hike and bike, bodies of water to swim in and areas to fish and kayak/canoe.

If exercising just isn’t your thing, it may be beneficial to take a study break and explore the surrounding areas. Downtown Hammond has several niche shops and restaurants to check out.

If you’re looking to get away from your everyday environment, Ponchatoula isn’t too far down the road. With a downtown area similar to Hammond’s, there are many stores and restaurants to wander into.

If you can’t seem to find solace in a place or activity, it might be time to seek professional help. Although going to therapy can be scary at first, it can be incredibly beneficial.

Southeastern’s University Counseling Center is open free of charge to students and offers services such as individual counseling, family counseling, telehealth services and couples counseling.

Whether you make A’s or F’s this semester, it is important to prioritize your mental and physical health. Before you are a student or worker, you are a friend, family member and, most importantly, a person with needs.