A reflection on commencement ceremonies

On May 11, Southeastern hosted two spring commencement ceremonies, and by the end of the day, 1,114 students had received their respective diplomas.

Those who graduated secured their associate, bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees. The commencements also included geographical diversity, with students representing 23 states and 18 countries.

SLU President Dr. William Wainwright addressed the graduates for the majority of the ceremony. However, a special guest returned to the university to deliver the commencement speech.

Southeastern class of 2025 graduate Randi Rousseau addressed the graduates and those in the audience at both ceremonies.

Rousseau has worked with WDSU-TV for more than 17 years. Born in Ponchatoula and currently living and working in the Crescent City, she returned to her alma mater to deliver an inspiring speech to the audience.

Reminiscing about her time at Southeastern, Rousseau emphasized the importance of being surrounded by people who encourage, help, and love those around them through the different chapters of life.

Sixteen students received the highest academic honor: the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence. To receive this honor, students must have the highest cumulative GPA in their respective colleges.

After the recognition of those receiving the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, all graduates were called to receive their diplomas and walk across the stage.

The names of all the graduates from their respective colleges are listed in Southeastern’s Bylion article.

Congratulations to all the graduates of the 2023-2024 academic year. Once a lion, always a lion.