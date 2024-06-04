The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar

SLU community gathers for Friendship Oak

Ian Stewart, Opinions Editor June 4, 2024
The+area+around+Friendship+Oak+recieved+protective+additions+to+ensure+the+restoration+process.+
Ian Stewart
The area around Friendship Oak recieved protective additions to ensure the restoration process.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

On Monday, May 20, Southeastern’s Physical Plant hosted a community meeting in the Tinsley Student Lounge. 

The meeting was led by Assistant Director of Physical Landscape and Grounds Carlos Doolittle, who discussed the current status of the project to preserve Friendship Oak and the history of the tree’s legacy on campus. 

He described the measures taken in the past and in recent years to maintain the tree’s health, which include expanding the green space in the area by removing inner parking around the area, installing irrigation and removing recently installed asphalt. 

In recent years, the area has begun to gradually shift and take in more moisture in the soil. This shift and its effects impacting the health of the tree prompted the start of the preservation project. 

“In 2015, we decided to do a preservation project. Biggz Tree Service out of Baton Rouge performed the work and there were several things that were done at that time. The deck was removed due to arborist recommendations that even though the deck was providing a benefit, it was keeping the organic forest floor from happening,” Doolittle said. 

Doolittle credits consulting arborist Dr. Malcolm Guidry with providing recommendations for the preservation process in 2022. Measures to remove excess water from the tree’s roots involved using an AirSpade to blow compressed air to open trenches without damaging the roots. Bark fines or composted pine park and wood chips were added to the soil to provide more organic material. 

The sidewalks around the tree were moved away to allow the tree’s laterals to grow and bollards were added to prevent foot traffic. During last summer, dry spots were given water from sprinklers without oversaturating the entire area. 

Doolittle said he appreciated the cooperation from the campus community in respecting these new boundaries. 

Despite the appearance of dead limbs, Doolittle said that these aren’t signs of a tree dying from disease, but one that is fighting to live and overcome obstacles. He assured the community that the Physical Plant will continue to assist Friendship Oak in its efforts to survive. 

Meeting attendee Alumni Athletic Coordinator Larry Hymel said he felt the presentation gave the community an optimistic view of Friendship Oak’s future. 

“Carlos did a fantastic job outlining the history and really examining what’s going into preserving Friendship Oak and he left it with a lot of hope. A lot of us who have been around for a long time have some hope now,” Hymel said.

2
Print this Story
View Comments (2)
About the Contributor
Ian Stewart
Ian Stewart, Opinions Editor
Ian Stewart is a creative writing major and serves as the opinions editor. He has worked on the newspaper staff since the Fall of 2021. Ian is a native of Baton Rouge. He enjoys fiction writing, video games and watching new movies. After graduating, Ian hopes to be a fiction writer.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in News
Senior communication major Eric Brignac pumps his fist in celebration, as he and his fellow graduates exit the University Center as official SLU alumni.
A reflection on commencement ceremonies
Members of the Spanish Club visited Sam DiVittorio, owner of Realty Executives Florida Parishes, who donated a substantial amount of money to promote the study abroad program in Salamanca, Spain.
Local businessman’s donation helps Spanish Club study abroad
Brigadier General Cindy Haygood delivers her speech during Southeasterns and Southerns Joint Army ROTC Military Ball.
Southeastern and Southern join forces to host first-ever military ball
Junior political science major Kyle Hidalgo gives his inaugural address as the 2024-2025 SGA President.
Students are honored at the 45th Annual DSA Convocation
Public places have become controversial spaces: The state and libraries at odds
Public places have become controversial spaces: The state and libraries at odds
The graphic the floor plans of two-bedroom apartments found at three of Hammonds major apartment complexes.
Finding your Hammond home away from home

The Lion's Roar
Office of Student Publications
Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA
(985) 549-3527
© 2024 Student Publications • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (2)

Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
All The Lion's Roar Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • F

    figaceJun 5, 2024 at 4:46 am

    Amazing! I’ve been making $85 every hour since i started freelancing over the internet half a year ago… I work from home several hours daily and do basic work i get from this company that i stumbled upon online… I am very happy to share this work opportunity to you… It’s definitely the best job i ever had…
    Check it out here………..7.

    Reply
    https://lionsroarnews.com/32355/slu-community-gathers-for-friendship-oak/news/#comment-1229
  • S

    Sharon ReavisJun 4, 2024 at 1:38 pm

    Amazing! I’ve been making $85 every hour since i started freelancing over the internet half a year ago… I work from home several hours daily and do basic work i get from this company that i stumbled upon online… I am very happy to share this work opportunity to you… It’s definitely the best job i ever had…

    Check it out here……….w­w­w­.­n­e­w­.­c­a­s­h­6­7­.­c­o­m

    Reply
    https://lionsroarnews.com/32355/slu-community-gathers-for-friendship-oak/news/#comment-1227