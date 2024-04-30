UPD receives grant to provide AEDs around campus

Emma Mason An image of an AED located in the Student Union across from the elevators.

The University Police Department received an $18,000 grant from Firehouse Subs to place AEDs, or automated external defibrillators, around Southeastern’s campus.

An AED delivers an electric shock to the body in order to return the heart rhythm to normal when a person is experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

There are around 15 AEDs currently available. These devices have been placed all around campus, including the Student Union, Student Union Annex, the Alumni Center and Dyson Hall.

Having AEDs near students ensures there is help close by in case of emergencies.

“Obviously we’d like to have one in every building, but these right now are the priorities. These are where the most people that come to visit campus are,” UPD Chief Michael Beckner said.

This is not the first time Southeastern has had AEDs on campus, however.

“We had them in our vehicles,” Beckner said. “And I believe certain other departments had them, but there were specific uses. The University Center had one, but it was kept in an office. So if something happened, it’s in an office and the public can’t get it.”

The AEDs are simple to use in case of emergencies.

“AEDs are made now where they tell you everything to do and you cannot shock somebody manually. The computer has to do it, so it won’t let you make a mistake,” Beckner said.

Everything a person needs to utilize an AED is included in each kit.

“We want [the AEDs] out there where people can grab them, open them and save someone’s life. There’s a stop the bleed kit in there and also Narcans in every case,” Beckner said.

These devices also provide voice and visual instructions for the user if they are unsure.

With the grant, they were able to provide a valuable resource to the campus. UPD said they are hopeful this new device will help anybody on campus handle emergency situations in a helpful and efficient way.