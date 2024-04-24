The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Advocates raise awareness for sexual violence on Denim Day

Yumi DomangueApril 24, 2024
Last+years+Denim+Day+event+on+April+26%2C+2023+aimed+to+raise+awareness+of+sexual+assault+and+show+support+for+those+who+have+been+victims+of+sexual+assault.
Kennith Woods
Last year’s Denim Day event on April 26, 2023 aimed to raise awareness of sexual assault and show support for those who have been victims of sexual assault.

CW: Mention of Sexual Assault

The Campus Assault Response and Education (CARE) Team held its second annual LaFASA Jacket Design Contest for student artists, and the winner’s design will be featured at today’s Denim Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Student Union Breezeway.

National Denim Day takes place on the last Wednesday of April to show support for victims of sexual assault. The day of recognition began due to an Italian court case of sexual assault being overturned because the victim wore “tight jeans.”

At today’s event, students can engage with resources to learn about crucial topics such as consent, bystander intervention and alcohol and drug awareness.

Students can show their support by wearing denim, participating in the event or sharing posts with the tag #SLUDenimDay24.

The CARE Team holds this annual event each spring semester for Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Southeastern’s CARE Team consists of students, faculty and staff and focuses on providing educational and response resources to prevent sexual assault.

This annual event hosted by the CARE Team aligns with the mission of Peace Over Violence, which is to foster safe, more equitable communities.

American activists began Peace Over Violence, a feminist organization focused on helping improve the quality of life for people in a patriarchal society, with the goal of “Building healthy relationships, families and communities free from sexual, domestic and interpersonal violence.”For any questions or if you’d like to show your support, be sure to stop by the event. Additional information on the CARE Team can be found on their website.

