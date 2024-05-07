Students are honored at the 45th Annual DSA Convocation

The Division of Student Affairs honored students at the 44th Annual Division of Student Affairs Convocation on April 23.
Dean of Students Dr. Christy Montgomery started her first SLU DSA ceremony by recognizing some of the administrators who attended the event and acknowledging the students and their success.
“It is my belief that students are the core of everything that we do at this institution. They give us hope for the future and provide purpose and meaning to the work that we do,” Montgomery said.
Following Montgomery, Kyle Hidalgo, newly elected Student Government Association president, opened the ceremony with the invocation and Pledge of Allegiance.
Preceding the swearing-in of the new Student Government Association officers, Lacey Johnson gave her final speech as SGA president. The new officers for 2024-2025 are Rosemary Matthews as Chief Justice, Levi Spears as Vice President and Kyle Hidalgo as President.
Johnson also received the Zealon Solomon Student Government Association Award of Excellence.
“Each year a member of the Student Government Association’s executive leadership will be awarded this recognition for carrying on the spirit of excellence of caring that Zealon embodied,” said Dr. Joe Burns who announced the ceremony.
Burns continued to recognize the students for their achievements and awards.
Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Eric Summers ended the night by expressing the impact the award winners have made on Southeastern’s campus and thanking the parents, students and coworkers.
“I have no doubt that your impact will be felt 40 years from now, just as the people, the trailblazers, on each and every one of those awards. Thank you for the impact that you have made on campus,” Summers said.
Summers also presented Adonica Reed with the Trailblazer Award toward the end of the ceremony.
Ending the night, members of the audience enjoyed the refreshments that were offered.
Awards Presented
Zealon Solomon Student Government Association Award of Excellence: Lacey Johnson, senior marketing
Jackie Dale Thomas Green “S” Award: Pranup Ahikari, Brianna Ballard, Kory Gennaro-Gerbitz, Javier Amador, Dasyonne Brashear, Amaiyh Collier, Julia Songy, Austin O’Brien, Emma Littell, Jessee Gille, Brandon Johnson, David Fender, Baylee Baker, Emily Pouey, Kyle Hidalgo, Haley Villneuve, Bailey Milburn, Lauren Clements, Morgan Brown, Isabella Jarrell, Samantha Sims, Aidan Hidalgo, Rachel McCoy, Abigail Fischer, Kennith Woods, Lily Dalon, Kyra Greely, Haley Dupre’, Anna Toups, Ian McManus, Levi Spiers, Demille Davis, Halle Boren, Zsané Wicker, Walker Peyton, Ella Lombardo, Cameron Cockerham, Payton Carroll, Ashley Hebert, Shayna Rankin, Emma Day, Yumi Domangue, Sophie Serpas, Hydee Holsapple
Nakia “Boog” Merrill Fraternity Member of the Year: Bailey Milburn, mathematics senior
Sorority Member of the Year: Hallie Kent, health sciences senior
International Student of the Year: Sonja Bhatta, business administration junior
Dr. LaVanner S. Brown Role Model of the Year: Kennith Woods, communication sophomore
Sophomore of the Year: Javier Amador, world languages sophomore
Freshman of the Year: Aidan Hidalgo, health systems management freshman
Man of the Year: Ian McManus, business administration senior
Woman of the Year: Lacey Johnson, marketing junior
Dr. Marvin L. Yates Student Hall of Fame: Kendall Adams, Samantha Sims, Abby Stogner, Jerry JD McKinney, Ian McManus, Levi Spiers, Demille Davis, Matt Matthews, Pranup Ahikari, Lacey Johnson, Zsane Wicker, Sophie Recile, Sara Cavalier, Sonja Bhatta
UPD Community Service Award: Katyia Ruffin, kinesiology freshman
Office of Student Advocacy and Accountability LIVE the Code: Swasti Paudel, integrated science and technology graduate student
Outstanding Student Hearing Board Member Service Award: Christian Jones, criminal justice sophomore
The REC Fraternity Points Champion: Kappa Sigma
The REC Sorority Points Champion: Phi Mu
Career Services Ken Ridgedell Student Worker Award: Madison King, history senior
Transportation Services Student Ambassador: Bailey Milburn, mathematics senior
RISE (Remarkable Icons of Southeastern Excellence) Awards: JD McKinney, 2023-2024 Homecoming King, Maddy Grippi, 2023-2024 Homecoming Queen, Shelby Bordelon, Miss Southeastern 2024
Student Organizations Medium: Women in Business
Student Organizations Large: Alpha Omicron Pi
Tom Terrell Distinguished Student Award: Thais Lindemayer Gomes, health & kinesiology graduate student
Stellar Student Advocate Award: Jadi Foster, psychology graduate student
Student Publications Award of Distinction: Brynn Lundy, strategic communication graduate student; Chloe Williams, English senior
FSL Community Service Award: Alpha Omicron Pi
NPHC Outstanding Sorority: Alpha Kappa Alpha
NPHC Outstanding Fraternity: Alpha Phi Alpha
IFC Outstanding Chapter: Tau Kappa Epsilon
CPC Outstanding Chapter: Alpha Sigma Tau
NPHC Sorority Highest GPA: Delta Sigma Theta
IFC Highest GPA: Delta Tau Delta
CPC Highest GPA: Alpha Omicron Pi
Victor Eugene Pregeant 2024 Influential Educator: Emily Anthony, director of Military and Veteran Affairs
Distinctive Service Awards: Mark Whitmer, associate director of Physical Plant & Services
Randy Bergeron Ill, university photographer University Marketing and Communication
Community Partnership: Michael Kyles, Hammond High School
Trailblazer Award: Adonica Reed, assistant director of business operations and organization development, Office of Student Engagement.