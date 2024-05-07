Students are honored at the 45th Annual DSA Convocation

Sabrina Benoit Junior political science major Kyle Hidalgo gives his inaugural address as the 2024-2025 SGA President.

The Division of Student Affairs honored students at the 44th Annual Division of Student Affairs Convocation on April 23.

Dean of Students Dr. Christy Montgomery started her first SLU DSA ceremony by recognizing some of the administrators who attended the event and acknowledging the students and their success.

“It is my belief that students are the core of everything that we do at this institution. They give us hope for the future and provide purpose and meaning to the work that we do,” Montgomery said.

Following Montgomery, Kyle Hidalgo, newly elected Student Government Association president, opened the ceremony with the invocation and Pledge of Allegiance.

Preceding the swearing-in of the new Student Government Association officers, Lacey Johnson gave her final speech as SGA president. The new officers for 2024-2025 are Rosemary Matthews as Chief Justice, Levi Spears as Vice President and Kyle Hidalgo as President.

Johnson also received the Zealon Solomon Student Government Association Award of Excellence.

“Each year a member of the Student Government Association’s executive leadership will be awarded this recognition for carrying on the spirit of excellence of caring that Zealon embodied,” said Dr. Joe Burns who announced the ceremony.

Burns continued to recognize the students for their achievements and awards.

Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Eric Summers ended the night by expressing the impact the award winners have made on Southeastern’s campus and thanking the parents, students and coworkers.

“I have no doubt that your impact will be felt 40 years from now, just as the people, the trailblazers, on each and every one of those awards. Thank you for the impact that you have made on campus,” Summers said.

Summers also presented Adonica Reed with the Trailblazer Award toward the end of the ceremony.

Ending the night, members of the audience enjoyed the refreshments that were offered.

Awards Presented

Zealon Solomon Student Government Association Award of Excellence: Lacey Johnson, senior marketing

Jackie Dale Thomas Green “S” Award: Pranup Ahikari, Brianna Ballard, Kory Gennaro-Gerbitz, Javier Amador, Dasyonne Brashear, Amaiyh Collier, Julia Songy, Austin O’Brien, Emma Littell, Jessee Gille, Brandon Johnson, David Fender, Baylee Baker, Emily Pouey, Kyle Hidalgo, Haley Villneuve, Bailey Milburn, Lauren Clements, Morgan Brown, Isabella Jarrell, Samantha Sims, Aidan Hidalgo, Rachel McCoy, Abigail Fischer, Kennith Woods, Lily Dalon, Kyra Greely, Haley Dupre’, Anna Toups, Ian McManus, Levi Spiers, Demille Davis, Halle Boren, Zsané Wicker, Walker Peyton, Ella Lombardo, Cameron Cockerham, Payton Carroll, Ashley Hebert, Shayna Rankin, Emma Day, Yumi Domangue, Sophie Serpas, Hydee Holsapple

Nakia “Boog” Merrill Fraternity Member of the Year: Bailey Milburn, mathematics senior

Sorority Member of the Year: Hallie Kent, health sciences senior

International Student of the Year: Sonja Bhatta, business administration junior

Dr. LaVanner S. Brown Role Model of the Year: Kennith Woods, communication sophomore

Sophomore of the Year: Javier Amador, world languages sophomore

Freshman of the Year: Aidan Hidalgo, health systems management freshman

Man of the Year: Ian McManus, business administration senior

Woman of the Year: Lacey Johnson, marketing junior

Dr. Marvin L. Yates Student Hall of Fame: Kendall Adams, Samantha Sims, Abby Stogner, Jerry JD McKinney, Ian McManus, Levi Spiers, Demille Davis, Matt Matthews, Pranup Ahikari, Lacey Johnson, Zsane Wicker, Sophie Recile, Sara Cavalier, Sonja Bhatta

UPD Community Service Award: Katyia Ruffin, kinesiology freshman

Office of Student Advocacy and Accountability LIVE the Code: Swasti Paudel, integrated science and technology graduate student

Outstanding Student Hearing Board Member Service Award: Christian Jones, criminal justice sophomore

The REC Fraternity Points Champion: Kappa Sigma

The REC Sorority Points Champion: Phi Mu

Career Services Ken Ridgedell Student Worker Award: Madison King, history senior

Transportation Services Student Ambassador: Bailey Milburn, mathematics senior

RISE (Remarkable Icons of Southeastern Excellence) Awards: JD McKinney, 2023-2024 Homecoming King, Maddy Grippi, 2023-2024 Homecoming Queen, Shelby Bordelon, Miss Southeastern 2024

Student Organizations Medium: Women in Business

Student Organizations Large: Alpha Omicron Pi

Tom Terrell Distinguished Student Award: Thais Lindemayer Gomes, health & kinesiology graduate student

Stellar Student Advocate Award: Jadi Foster, psychology graduate student

Student Publications Award of Distinction: Brynn Lundy, strategic communication graduate student; Chloe Williams, English senior

FSL Community Service Award: Alpha Omicron Pi

NPHC Outstanding Sorority: Alpha Kappa Alpha

NPHC Outstanding Fraternity: Alpha Phi Alpha

IFC Outstanding Chapter: Tau Kappa Epsilon

CPC Outstanding Chapter: Alpha Sigma Tau

NPHC Sorority Highest GPA: Delta Sigma Theta

IFC Highest GPA: Delta Tau Delta

CPC Highest GPA: Alpha Omicron Pi

Victor Eugene Pregeant 2024 Influential Educator: Emily Anthony, director of Military and Veteran Affairs

Distinctive Service Awards: Mark Whitmer, associate director of Physical Plant & Services

Randy Bergeron Ill, university photographer University Marketing and Communication

Community Partnership: Michael Kyles, Hammond High School

Trailblazer Award: Adonica Reed, assistant director of business operations and organization development, Office of Student Engagement.