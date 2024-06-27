Southeastern’s website gets a new coat of paint, user friendly interface this summer

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Southeastern’s website received a complete overhaul this summer, and its underlying mechanics and appearance will become almost unrecognizable.

Mike Rivault, chief marketing and communications officer, shared reasons for changing the website.

“The old website had some inherent issues both on the front end and the back end that resulted in Southeastern determining that it was best to launch an entirely new site on a new platform,” Rivault said.

Southeastern’s new website launched on Friday, June 21. WordPress is the host platform for the new website, and this open-source platform makes it much easier for developers to make changes, according to Rivault.

The new web page design should be much easier for students and faculty to navigate. It will also comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, meaning the site will be easily accessible to visitors of any ability level.

Some features include alternate text for non-text content (such as videos and audio files), which allows screen readers to describe website content to visually impaired users. Additionally, developers created a high contrast between the colors of the website’s background and text, ensuring that content is easier to recognize for all. All website functions can be executed on a keyboard alone.

The website was designed with mobile devices primarily in mind. Rivault stated over 55% of the website’s foot traffic comes from mobile devices.

Security features were also updated on the new website. The site is now switching to a cloud-based hosting service, which will reduce potential downtime and strengthen the webpage’s security.

The website changes also enhance search engine optimization (SEO). With improved SEO, students should easily find Southeastern’s website through search engines such as Google.

Additionally, these changes should improve website search engine functionality, providing visitors with a more intuitive experience. Rivault said these changes are important for Southeastern as its online programs continue to increase.

Southeastern’s new website, according to Rivault, is a much-needed improvement that will allow for better adaptability in the future.

“The site is an amazing leap forward, placing us ahead of the curve. It puts us in a position to adapt to new developments in higher education, web usage and online learning,” Rivault said.