The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar

Southeastern’s website gets a new coat of paint, user friendly interface this summer

Jacob White, Staff Reporter June 27, 2024
Southeastern%E2%80%99s+website+gets+a+new+coat+of+paint%2C+user+friendly+interface+this+summer
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Southeastern’s website received a complete overhaul this summer, and its underlying mechanics and appearance will become almost unrecognizable. 

Mike Rivault, chief marketing and communications officer, shared reasons for changing the website.

“The old website had some inherent issues both on the front end and the back end that resulted in Southeastern determining that it was best to launch an entirely new site on a new platform,” Rivault said. 

Southeastern’s new website launched on Friday, June 21. WordPress is the host platform for the new website, and this open-source platform makes it much easier for developers to make changes, according to Rivault. 

The new web page design should be much easier for students and faculty to navigate. It will also comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, meaning the site will be easily accessible to visitors of any ability level. 

Some features include alternate text for non-text content (such as videos and audio files), which allows screen readers to describe website content to visually impaired users. Additionally, developers created a high contrast between the colors of the website’s background and text, ensuring that content is easier to recognize for all. All website functions can be executed on a keyboard alone. 

The website was designed with mobile devices primarily in mind. Rivault stated over 55% of the website’s foot traffic comes from mobile devices.

Security features were also updated on the new website. The site is now switching to a cloud-based hosting service, which will reduce potential downtime and strengthen the webpage’s security. 

The website changes also enhance search engine optimization (SEO). With improved SEO, students should easily find Southeastern’s website through search engines such as Google. 

Additionally, these changes should improve website search engine functionality, providing visitors with a more intuitive experience. Rivault said these changes are important for Southeastern as its online programs continue to increase. 

Southeastern’s new website, according to Rivault, is a much-needed improvement that will allow for better adaptability in the future.

“The site is an amazing leap forward, placing us ahead of the curve. It puts us in a position to adapt to new developments in higher education, web usage and online learning,” Rivault said.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Jacob White
Jacob White, Staff Reporter
Jacob White is an English major and Spanish minor from Addis. He joined The Lion’s Roar in the Spring 2024 semester and will be graduating in the Fall 2024. After graduating, he plans to continue his educational career in graduate school where he hopes to continue studying English and eventually become a professor or work in the publishing industry. Jacob enjoys listening to music, writing, reading and learning new things. He loves to read science fiction, dystopian fiction,  historical fiction, classic literature and contemporary literature.  
Kennith Woods
Kennith Woods, Editor-in-Chief
Kennith Woods is a sophomore communication major with a concentration in television and multimedia journalism and a creative writing minor. A resident of Prairieville, Kennith is The Lion’s Roar’s newly-minted news editor. His passion for progressive change within our communities is the driving factor behind his educational pursuits, as he wants to use journalism to facilitate vital information to the public and simultaneously serve as a mouthpiece for the people’s needs and concerns.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in News
Juneteenth’s importance to American history
Juneteenth’s importance to American history
The area around Friendship Oak recieved protective additions to ensure the restoration process.
SLU community gathers for Friendship Oak
Senior communication major Eric Brignac pumps his fist in celebration, as he and his fellow graduates exit the University Center as official SLU alumni.
A reflection on commencement ceremonies
Members of the Spanish Club visited Sam DiVittorio, owner of Realty Executives Florida Parishes, who donated a substantial amount of money to promote the study abroad program in Salamanca, Spain.
Local businessman’s donation helps Spanish Club study abroad
Brigadier General Cindy Haygood delivers her speech during Southeasterns and Southerns Joint Army ROTC Military Ball.
Southeastern and Southern join forces to host first-ever military ball
Junior political science major Kyle Hidalgo gives his inaugural address as the 2024-2025 SGA President.
Students are honored at the 45th Annual DSA Convocation
More in On Campus
Tips to save money as a Southeastern student
Tips to save money as a Southeastern student
Redshirt junior pitcher Brennan Stuprich dazzles in the first round of the 2024 SLC Tournament against UNO, tossing six strikeout across seven innings and giving up zero earned runs. (May 21, 2024 - Hammond)
SLU sails past Privateers, sets up showdown vs. Colonels
How to handle the stress of finals week
How to handle the stress of finals week
Tips for life after graduation.
Preparing for life after the cap and gown
Graduating soon? Take your Google account data with you
Graduating soon? Take your Google account data with you
An image of an AED located in the Student Union across from the elevators.
UPD receives grant to provide AEDs around campus
More in Showcase
Last years Denim Day event on April 26, 2023 aimed to raise awareness of sexual assault and show support for those who have been victims of sexual assault.
Advocates raise awareness for sexual violence on Denim Day
Quality sleep is essential for a balanced and healthy life.
Lack of sleep and endless tasks lead to a vicious, health-threatening circle
Southeastern shifts to remote operations for Wed., Jan. 17, 2024. The first day of classes was initially scheduled for Tues., Jan. 16, but because of a closure due to Inclement weather, all classes and university operations were canceled for Tuesday. Campus will return to normal operations on Thurs, Jan. 18.
Southeastern shifts to remote operations for Wednesday, Jan 17
Junior SLU guard Roger McFarlane throws down a jam during the Lions season opening win over Delta State at the PRUC. (Nov. 6, 2023 - Hammond)
Lions open the season with 19-point victory over Delta State
SLU sophomore midfielder Maggie Denison takes on defender during Pink Out victory over HCU, 2-1 at Strawberry Stadium. (Oct. 13, 2023 - Hammond)
Lady Lions lassoed by Cowgirls, fall in SLC tourney
The Lady Lions huddle together, ready to begin their match against Nicholls. (Oct. 26, 2023 - Hammond)
Lady Lions blow out UNO, Nicholls for a sweet 16th consecutive victory

The Lion's Roar
Office of Student Publications
Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA
(985) 549-3527
© 2024 Student Publications • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
All The Lion's Roar Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *