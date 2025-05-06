Lions honored, Centennial monument revealed at 45th DSA Convocation

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Division of Student Affairs held its 45th annual awards convocation last Tuesday, April 29. Several students and faculty won awards for their contributions to the campus this school year.

President William S. Wainwright and outgoing SGA President Kyle Hidalgo revealed the upcoming Centennial Plaza, a monument celebrating Southeastern’s 100-year milestone. The plaza will be built in the fall near the east entrance of Sims Memorial Library.

“Each year of impact, from Southeastern’s inception in 1925 to 2025, will be represented with an individual blade with additional blades representing the decades and centuries to come,” Wainwright said.

Hidalgo gave his final words and passed the torch to the new SGA Big Three: President Maria Nechaeva, Vice President Abby Thompson and Chief Justice Kayla Edwards. They will serve during the 2025-2026 school year.

Hidalgo reflected on his time with SGA.

“It is a bittersweet feeling to walk away from SGA, but I’m proud of the work we were able to accomplish. An award like Man of the Year just makes it all worth it. All the sleepless nights, all the meetings, all the hours, everything. It’s worth it,” Hidalgo said.

Hidalgo gave well wishes and high praise to the incoming administration.

“I want to wish Maria and her administration the best of luck. I really believe they’ll be the best there will ever be. I am very excited,” Hidalgo concluded.

The new student government was sworn into office following the opening ceremonies by Dean of Students Dr. Cristy Montgomery and Master of Ceremonies Dr. Joe Burns.

President Nechaeva gave her inaugural address.

“During this term, I want to concentrate on increasing student engagement, improving communication within SGA and throughout the student body, building stronger connections with students and empowering every student to reach their full potential here at Southeastern,” Nachaeva said.

Several students won awards for their achievements and service.

Matthews, the Outstanding Student Hearing Board Member Service Award winner, commented on the honor.

“I was really hoping that I would get this one. My brother was honored last year, so I wanted it to be a Mathew sweep on the way out,” Matthews stated.

Matthews reflected on the past year and expressed optimism for the future.

“My goal is to graduate with my honors diploma next semester. As Chief Justice, I’m leaving having fulfilled my platform, and that’s a rare thing to be able to say,” Matthews stated.

Notably, 100 students were recognized for the Jackie Dale Thomas Green “S” award, 10 students were inducted into the Hall of Fame, and 45 alumni were recognized with the Kathy L. Pittman Golden Roar award in honor of the 45th DSA Convocation.

Homecoming King for 2024 Lucky Ameh, received three awards while celebrating his birthday that night. Ameh expressed his gratitude.

“I am so grateful. I made the right choice coming to Southeastern,” Ameh stated.

Ameh expressed his initial uncertainty while choosing a college, due to his desire for a community.

“As I tell freshmen, find your people. I’m so grateful for community. I’m so grateful I’ve found my purpose,” Ameh stated.

Sophia Recile and Hidalgo were named the Woman and Man of the Year, respectively.

Finally, Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Eric Summers provided closing remarks.

Dr. Summers also commemorated the upcoming retirements of University Provost Dr. Tena L. Golding and Vice President of University Advancement by retiring Southeastern jerseys in their honor.

Award Winners:

DSA Distinctive Service Award, Scott Nunez

Zealon Soloman SGA Award of Excellence, Kyle Hidalgo

Jackie Dale Thomas Green “S,“ Abigail Thompson, Aidan Hidalgo, Alexis Baker, Allison Brunson, Alyssa Perkins, Amaiyha Collier, Amber Dillenkoffer, Aamir Ali, Andrew Poche, Anthony Garner, Atalin Guidry, Austin O’Brien, Avery Aucoin, Bailey Babin, Baylen Payne, Boglarka Csordas, Braleigh Zeigler, Brenna-Kate Boudoin, Brianna Wheeler, Cambri Charpentier, Cameron Cockerham, Camille Ybarzabal, Carrington Wynn, Christian Bankovic, Christian Jones, Connor Jackson, Dorian Kopp, Elizabeth Bergeron, Ekaterina Oborina, Emily Lidikay, Emily Pouey, Emma Marengo, Gabrielle Bergeron, Haley Dupré, Ian Stewart, Isabella Casanova, Jacob Stewart, Jacqueline Breaux, John Upshaw, Josh Anding, Julia Bouffard, Kaleb Melancon, Kallie Calvaruso, Katherine Kimbrough, Kayden Wascom, Kayla Edwards, Kaylie Anderson, Kennith Woods, Kory Gennaro-Gerbitz, Laney Roberts, Lauren Clements, Levi Spears, Lucky Ameh, Maci Bernard, Maci Scivicque, Mackenzie Bergeron, Maria Nechaeva, Mary Roderiguez, Mekhi Batiste, Michael Gispert, Millie Heffernan, Morgan Brown, Nathaniel Fountaine, Olivia Vignes, Olufolabo Ogunyemi, Owen Pecoraro, Paige Gaubert, Pranup Adhikari, Rachel McCoy, Ragan Hoover, Raina Generose, Ralph Walker, Raydan Riley, Reed Davis, Roselyn Rivas, Rosemary Matthews, Ryan Evans, Sarah Gil, Shelby Bordelon, Sianna Guillot, Sophia Ruffino, Sophia Turner, Sophie Recile, Swasti Paude, Travers Benoit, Treveon Williams, Victoria Hill, Walker Payton, Zachary Edwards, Zoe Duggan

Student Accessibility Services Stellar Student Advocate Award, Baylen Payne

Heart of a Lion Award, Jacob Stewart

Student Advocacy and Accountability Outstanding Service-Hearing Board Member Service, Rosemary Mattews, Christian Jones

L.I.V.E. the Code Achievement Award, Carrington Win

Career Services Ken Ridgedell Exceptional Student Worker Award, Camille Ybarzabal

University Counseling Center Tom Terrell Distinguished Service Award, Olivia Vignes

Lion Up Collegiant Recovery Award, Bryan Sadler

University Police Department Community Service Award, Scott Druin

Student Publications Award of Distinction, Chase Gispert

REC Awards Fraternity Point Championship, Kappa Sigma

Sorority Point Championship, Sigma Sigma Sigma

Transportation Services Student Ambassador Award, Samantha Randall

Dr. LaVanner S. Brown Role Model of the Year, Mekhi Baptiste

Outstanding International Student of the Year, Lucky Ameh

2025 Student Organization of the Year Award of Excellence, Nepalese Student

Organization, Alpha Omicron Pi, College of Business Ambassadors

2025 New Student Organizations, Nigerian Student Union, The College of Nursing and Health Sciences Ambassadors, Silver Pointe, Art and The Environment, Southeastern American Sign Language Club, The Red Cross Club, Young Ladies League of Service and Grace, Creative Writing Club, The Latter Day Saints Students Association, ACS/SPS – American Chemical Association/Society of Physics Students, Solar Seed Initiative (SSI), SLU Pickleball

2025 FSL Community Service, Collegiate Panhellenic Council, Phi Mu

2025 FSL Academic Achievement

Collegiate Panhellenic Council, Alpha Omicron Pi

National Pan-Hellenic Council Sorority, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.

National Pan-Hellenic Council Fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

Infraternity Council, Delta Tau Delta

2025 FSL Outstanding Chapter

Collegiate Panhellenic Council, Alpha Sigma Tau

National Pan-Hellenic Council Sorority, Delta Sigma Theta

National Pan-Hellenic Council Fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha

Infraternity Council, Tau Kappa Epsilon

Sorority Member of the Year, Lauren Clements

Nakia “Boog” Merrill Fraternity Member of the Year, Treveon Williams

Outstanding Sophomore of the Year, Lucky Ameh

2025 Victor Eugene Pregeant Influential Education Award, Dr. April Kemp

2025 Remarkable Icons of Southeastern’s Excellence (R.I.S.E.) Awards, Lucky Ameh, Aniya Matthews, Eva Delatte

Lifetime Achievement Alumni Award, Kathy L. Pittman

Kathy L. Pittman Golden Roar Award for Outstanding Alumni, Aron Walker III, Barry “Breezie” Landry, Brad Stevens, Cari Caramonta, Chantelle Varnado, Daryl Ferrara, David Danel, Dean Hughes, Derrick Baham, Dr. Jacob Smith, Elizabeth Langley, Ginger Cangelosi, Jeremey Miller, Jessica LaBlanc, Jonathan Coats, Jonathan Wong, Karen Burks, Kelly Wells, Larry Hymel, Louis Joseph, Marcus McMillian, Mayson Foster, Melissa Bordelon, Melissa Stilley, Michael Kyles Jr., Michelle Gallo, Michele Sutton, Paul Catalanotto, Randi Rousseau, Raymond Jones, Rita Bertolino, Rob Carlisle, Robby Miller, Seth Leto, Sharon Hornsby, Tamara Danel, Taylor Anthony, Terry Brown, Terry Passman, Toby Cortez, Tori Bishop, Tyre’ Jenkins, Veda Abene, Victoria Henry, Wallace Lewis, Zachary Caramonta

Outstanding Freshman Leader of the Year, Baylen Payne

2025 Dr. Marvin L. Yates Student Hall of Fame, Shelby Bordelon, Kennith Woods, Rosemary Matthews, Austin O’Brien, Makhi Batiste, Treveon Williams, Aidan Hidalgo, Anyah Matthews, Lauren Clement, Anthony Garner

Outstanding Man of the Year, Kyle Hidalgo

Outstanding Woman of the Year, Sophie Recile