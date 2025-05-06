The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

Lions honored, Centennial monument revealed at 45th DSA Convocation

Yumi Domangue, Graphics EditorMay 6, 2025
Yumi Domangue
The 2025-2026 SGA Chief Justice Kayla Edwards swears in Maria Nachaeva as the 2025-2026 SGA President.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Division of Student Affairs held its 45th annual awards convocation last Tuesday, April 29. Several students and faculty won awards for their contributions to the campus this school year.

President William S. Wainwright and outgoing SGA President Kyle Hidalgo revealed the upcoming Centennial Plaza, a monument celebrating Southeastern’s 100-year milestone. The plaza will be built in the fall near the east entrance of Sims Memorial Library.

SLU President Dr. William Wainwright and 2024-2025 SGA President Kyle Hidalgo unveiled a rendering for the Centennial Plaza.

“Each year of impact, from Southeastern’s inception in 1925 to 2025, will be represented with an individual blade with additional blades representing the decades and centuries to come,” Wainwright said.

Hidalgo gave his final words and passed the torch to the new SGA Big Three: President Maria Nechaeva, Vice President Abby Thompson and Chief Justice Kayla Edwards. They will serve during the 2025-2026 school year.

Hidalgo reflected on his time with SGA.

“It is a bittersweet feeling to walk away from SGA, but I’m proud of the work we were able to accomplish. An award like Man of the Year just makes it all worth it. All the sleepless nights, all the meetings, all the hours, everything. It’s worth it,” Hidalgo said.

Hidalgo gave well wishes and high praise to the incoming administration.

“I want to wish Maria and her administration the best of luck. I really believe they’ll be the best there will ever be. I am very excited,” Hidalgo concluded.

The new student government was sworn into office following the opening ceremonies by Dean of Students Dr. Cristy Montgomery and Master of Ceremonies Dr. Joe Burns.

President Nechaeva gave her inaugural address.

“During this term, I want to concentrate on increasing student engagement, improving communication within SGA and throughout the student body, building stronger connections with students and empowering every student to reach their full potential here at Southeastern,” Nachaeva said.

Several students won awards for their achievements and service.

Matthews, the Outstanding Student Hearing Board Member Service Award winner, commented on the honor.

“I was really hoping that I would get this one. My brother was honored last year, so I wanted it to be a Mathew sweep on the way out,” Matthews stated.

Matthews reflected on the past year and expressed optimism for the future.

“My goal is to graduate with my honors diploma next semester. As Chief Justice, I’m leaving having fulfilled my platform, and that’s a rare thing to be able to say,” Matthews stated.

Notably, 100 students were recognized for the Jackie Dale Thomas Green “S” award, 10 students were inducted into the Hall of Fame, and 45 alumni were recognized with the Kathy L. Pittman Golden Roar award in honor of the 45th DSA Convocation.

Homecoming King for 2024 Lucky Ameh, received three awards while celebrating his birthday that night. Ameh expressed his gratitude.

“I am so grateful. I made the right choice coming to Southeastern,” Ameh stated.

Ameh expressed his initial uncertainty while choosing a college, due to his desire for a community.

“As I tell freshmen, find your people. I’m so grateful for community. I’m so grateful I’ve found my purpose,” Ameh stated.

Sophia Recile and Hidalgo were named the Woman and Man of the Year, respectively.

Finally, Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Eric Summers provided closing remarks.

Dr. Summers also commemorated the upcoming retirements of University Provost Dr. Tena L. Golding and Vice President of University Advancement by retiring Southeastern jerseys in their honor.

Award Winners:

DSA Distinctive Service Award, Scott Nunez

Zealon Soloman SGA Award of Excellence, Kyle Hidalgo

Jackie Dale Thomas Green “S,“ Abigail Thompson, Aidan Hidalgo, Alexis Baker, Allison Brunson, Alyssa Perkins, Amaiyha Collier, Amber Dillenkoffer, Aamir Ali, Andrew Poche, Anthony Garner, Atalin Guidry, Austin O’Brien, Avery Aucoin, Bailey Babin, Baylen Payne, Boglarka Csordas, Braleigh Zeigler, Brenna-Kate Boudoin, Brianna Wheeler, Cambri Charpentier, Cameron Cockerham, Camille Ybarzabal, Carrington Wynn, Christian Bankovic, Christian Jones, Connor Jackson, Dorian Kopp, Elizabeth Bergeron, Ekaterina Oborina, Emily Lidikay, Emily Pouey, Emma Marengo, Gabrielle Bergeron, Haley Dupré, Ian Stewart, Isabella Casanova, Jacob Stewart, Jacqueline Breaux, John Upshaw, Josh Anding, Julia Bouffard, Kaleb Melancon, Kallie Calvaruso, Katherine Kimbrough, Kayden Wascom, Kayla Edwards, Kaylie Anderson, Kennith Woods, Kory Gennaro-Gerbitz, Laney Roberts, Lauren Clements, Levi Spears, Lucky Ameh, Maci Bernard, Maci Scivicque, Mackenzie Bergeron, Maria Nechaeva, Mary Roderiguez, Mekhi Batiste, Michael Gispert, Millie Heffernan, Morgan Brown, Nathaniel Fountaine, Olivia Vignes, Olufolabo Ogunyemi, Owen Pecoraro, Paige Gaubert, Pranup Adhikari, Rachel McCoy, Ragan Hoover, Raina Generose, Ralph Walker, Raydan Riley, Reed Davis, Roselyn Rivas, Rosemary Matthews, Ryan Evans, Sarah Gil, Shelby Bordelon, Sianna Guillot, Sophia Ruffino, Sophia Turner, Sophie Recile, Swasti Paude, Travers Benoit, Treveon Williams, Victoria Hill, Walker Payton, Zachary Edwards, Zoe Duggan

Student Accessibility Services Stellar Student Advocate Award, Baylen Payne

Heart of a Lion Award, Jacob Stewart

Student Advocacy and Accountability Outstanding Service-Hearing Board Member Service, Rosemary Mattews, Christian Jones

L.I.V.E. the Code Achievement Award, Carrington Win

Career Services Ken Ridgedell Exceptional Student Worker Award, Camille Ybarzabal

University Counseling Center Tom Terrell Distinguished Service Award, Olivia Vignes

Lion Up Collegiant Recovery Award, Bryan Sadler

University Police Department Community Service Award, Scott Druin

Student Publications Award of Distinction, Chase Gispert

REC Awards Fraternity Point Championship, Kappa Sigma

Sorority Point Championship, Sigma Sigma Sigma

Transportation Services Student Ambassador Award, Samantha Randall

Dr. LaVanner S. Brown Role Model of the Year, Mekhi Baptiste

Outstanding International Student of the Year, Lucky Ameh

2025 Student Organization of the Year Award of Excellence, Nepalese Student 

Organization, Alpha Omicron Pi, College of Business Ambassadors

2025 New Student Organizations, Nigerian Student Union, The College of Nursing and Health Sciences Ambassadors, Silver Pointe, Art and The Environment, Southeastern American Sign Language Club, The Red Cross Club, Young Ladies League of Service and Grace, Creative Writing Club, The Latter Day Saints Students Association, ACS/SPS – American Chemical Association/Society of Physics Students, Solar Seed Initiative (SSI), SLU Pickleball

2025 FSL Community Service, Collegiate Panhellenic Council, Phi Mu

2025 FSL Academic Achievement

Collegiate Panhellenic Council, Alpha Omicron Pi 

National Pan-Hellenic Council Sorority, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.

National Pan-Hellenic Council Fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

Infraternity Council, Delta Tau Delta

2025 FSL Outstanding Chapter

Collegiate Panhellenic Council, Alpha Sigma Tau

National Pan-Hellenic Council Sorority, Delta Sigma Theta

National Pan-Hellenic Council Fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha

Infraternity Council, Tau Kappa Epsilon

Sorority Member of the Year, Lauren Clements

Nakia “Boog” Merrill Fraternity Member of the Year, Treveon Williams

Outstanding Sophomore of the Year, Lucky Ameh

2025 Victor Eugene Pregeant Influential Education Award, Dr. April Kemp

2025 Remarkable Icons of Southeastern’s Excellence (R.I.S.E.) Awards, Lucky Ameh, Aniya Matthews, Eva Delatte

Lifetime Achievement Alumni Award, Kathy L. Pittman

Kathy L. Pittman Golden Roar Award for Outstanding Alumni, Aron Walker III, Barry “Breezie” Landry, Brad Stevens, Cari Caramonta, Chantelle Varnado, Daryl Ferrara, David Danel, Dean Hughes, Derrick Baham, Dr. Jacob Smith, Elizabeth Langley, Ginger Cangelosi, Jeremey Miller, Jessica LaBlanc, Jonathan Coats, Jonathan Wong, Karen Burks, Kelly Wells, Larry Hymel, Louis Joseph, Marcus McMillian, Mayson Foster, Melissa Bordelon, Melissa Stilley, Michael Kyles Jr., Michelle Gallo, Michele Sutton, Paul Catalanotto, Randi Rousseau, Raymond Jones, Rita Bertolino, Rob Carlisle, Robby Miller, Seth Leto, Sharon Hornsby, Tamara Danel, Taylor Anthony, Terry Brown, Terry Passman, Toby Cortez, Tori Bishop, Tyre’ Jenkins, Veda Abene, Victoria Henry, Wallace Lewis, Zachary Caramonta

Outstanding Freshman Leader of the Year, Baylen Payne

2025 Dr. Marvin L. Yates Student Hall of Fame, Shelby Bordelon, Kennith Woods, Rosemary Matthews, Austin O’Brien, Makhi Batiste, Treveon Williams, Aidan Hidalgo, Anyah Matthews, Lauren Clement, Anthony Garner

Outstanding Man of the Year, Kyle Hidalgo

Outstanding Woman of the Year, Sophie Recile

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributor
Yumi Domangue
Yumi Domangue, Graphics Editor
Yumi Domangue is a double major in mechatronics engineering technology and new media and animation. She joined Student Publications in the Fall of 2021 as a graphic designer. She intends to use her skills to have a career in design.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$675
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in News
Soloists shine in spring concert
A student sits outside Meade Hall. (April 7, 2025)
SLU earns recognition from recent college rankings
Raynia Johnson and her fiber art poem Outside In at the juried student exhibition.
Students showcase original art at juried exhibition
Ann Carruth, the Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, is among the first to use the new VR technology in Tinsley.
Tinsley unveils new VR learning lab
SGA President Kyle Hidalgo speaks to attendees at the remembrance ceremony for Keishell Young.
SGA holds remembrance ceremony for Keishell Young
Hammond's 2025 open municipal primary election will take place on Saturday, March 29.
Four constitutional amendments headline weekend election
More in On Campus
Senior outfielder Ariel Gomez slides into second base during the Lady Lions' matchup against Nicholls.
Last Week in Sports - April 27
The Manchac Review is SLU's journal for creative writing and art.
Manchac Review sheds light on local creative writing talent
Lions football plays a scrimmage match during Super Lion Saturday. (Hammond, La. - Strawberry Stadium, Saturday, April 5, 2025)
Lions gear up for 2025 season
The cast of "Antigone: In These Times" perform among the oak trees outside Pottle Hall.
Athenian classic 'Antigone' gets reimagined
The cast of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" comes together after performing a musical number.
Spelling bee play D-E-L-I-G-H-T-S audiences
Lion's redshirt senior ace Brennan Stuprich fires up the crowd after a key strikeout against McNeese Friday night at the Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.
The Lions fought hard but fell short against McNeese
More in Showcase
To opinions editor Ian Stewart, this piece of carved wooden art is a symbol of unity and family.
Strawberry Prism | How a global crisis brought my family together
Woodlawn High School graduates sit six feet apart awaiting the ceremony to commence. (May 2020)
Strawberry Prism | Cap and gown, but locked down
One of the many nature walks news editor Lindsay Miller took to clear her head during the early months of COVID.
Strawberry Prism | Memories from the pandemic
Senior outside hitter Cicily Hidalgo takes flight, leaping high to spike the ball down with vigor against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. (Hammond, La. - University Center, Nov. 7, 2024)
Cicily Hidalgo’s career at Southeastern and beyond
Women's history, in March and every month, should be dedicated to every woman.
OPINION | All women deserved flowers and praise for Women’s History Month
Former Lady Lions basketball head coach Ayla Guzzardo shows her emotion on the court during the first half of the Southland Conference Women's Basketball Tournament Championship game at the Legacy Center — an arena she will now call home. (Lake Charles - March 13, 2025)
Ayla Guzzardo leaving Southeastern for McNeese
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$675
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal