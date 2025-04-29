Last Week in Sports – April 27

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Softball

Over the weekend, Southeastern (33-11, 18-6 SLC) ended its regular season by splitting the series with Nicholls (15-26, 8-16 SLC) but lost the final game, 2-4.

Game one – Friday, April 25

On Friday, the Lady Lions took a 2-0 lead in the first inning off of a Colonel’s error and a single up the middle from senior third baseman Maria Detillier.

SLU doubled its lead in the second with a single to left field from senior centerfielder Sheinta Tucker and a ground ball towards the Colonel’s shortstop from freshman second baseman Shelby Morris.

Nicholls tallied three runs to close the gap, but SLU responded with a double from senior infielder Maddie Watson and a home run from junior outfielder Colleen Kulivan to help them stay in the lead 7-3.

In the sixth inning, Nicholls made a comeback to tie the game, before taking the lead in the top of the seventh. SLU couldn’t muster a response and ultimately lost 9-7.

Game two – Saturday, April 26

Kulivan hit an RBI triple toward right-center field to record the first run of the game. Sophomore shortstop Chloe Magee doubled their lead after rounding the bases for her first inside-the-park home run.

Tucker assisted in running up the score with an RBI single to right field.

Junior catcher Cydnee Schneider smacked a double towards left field to bring home the last two runs for the Lady Lions.

Junior Lainee Bailey recorded three strikeouts on the mound and gave up only a single run.

Southeastern senior pitchers Allison Bruson and Britney Lewinski held off another Nicholls comeback attempt to secure the win, 5-3.

Game three – Saturday, April 26

In the series finale, after multiple scoreless innings, Nicholls took a three-run lead over Southeastern with a home run from their senior first baseman, Molly Vandenbout.

Senior first baseman Maddie Watson gave SLU a chance to catch up with a home run. A run from Detillier further cut the deficit to just one run, 3-2.

In the final inning, Southeastern couldn’t overtake Nicholls’ lead and lost. They finished their regular season ranked second in the conference.

Though they didn’t finish first, their stellar season still granted them the opportunity to host part of the SLC conference tournament. The Hammond bracket, beginning Thursday, May 1, includes No. 2 SLU, No. 3 Nicholls, No. 6 SFA and No. 7 HCU.

SLU will play in the second game of the Hammond bracket on Thursday against HCU (23-19, 15-9 SLC) at 4 p.m. in North Oaks Park.

You can watch the game live on ESPN+ or listen to it on 90.9 The Lion.

Baseball

SLU baseball won its series against HCU after dominating the final game, 10-2.

Game one – Friday, April 25

On Friday night, Southeastern and HCU had a stand-off on the mound as pitchers from both teams shut down the batters for most of the game.

Senior pitcher Brennan Stuprich opened the game with six strikeouts and held the Huskies to only four hits, while junior Brady St. Pierre closed the game with two more strikeouts and zero hits.

Senior pitcher Parker Edwards took the mound for the Huskies and struck out nine batters, keeping the Lions to only one run and three hits throughout the game.

SLU managed to sneak in one run after senior catcher Conner O’Neal sent a double down the line towards right field. The HCU bats remained silent, and the Lions took the series-opening victory, 1-0.

Game two – Saturday, April 26

HCU tied the series in the second game, handing SLU a tight 5-4 loss.

The lead was in the Huskies’ favor after they scored three runs from a single and wild pitch, before proceeding to score two more with a home run from their junior right fielder, Rhett Hendricks.

Southeastern remained scoreless until they gained momentum in the seventh after senior catcher Bailyn Sorsen scored on a flyout, followed by a single from O’Neal to send home junior third baseman Ben Robichaux.

Senior first baseman Dane Watts singled towards left center field to score O’Neal and Salvaggio, but the Lions fell one run short of tying the game and lost 5-4.

Game three – Sunday, April 27

On Sunday, the Lions secured the series, defeating the Huskies 10-2.

Junior third baseman, Mo Little, hit a single toward center field to lead home Salvaggio and give Southeastern the first run of the game, 1-0.

As the game progressed, Southeastern continued to increase its score with three RBIs from junior designated hitter Giovanni Licciardi.

Senior center fielder, Jude Hall, capped the game off with a home run towards right field to contribute to the 10-2 victory over HCU.

The Lions are heading to Baton Rouge tonight to take on No. 2 LSU on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium.

You can watch both the series and the mid-week match on ESPN+ or listen to it live on 90.9 The Lion.

Tennis – Bogi

Last week, the women’s tennis team reached the quarterfinals of the Southland Conference Tournament in Thibodeaux.

The Lady Lions opened the tournament on Tuesday with a 4-0 win against the University of New Orleans. Southeastern set the tone early by securing the doubles point on courts 1 and 3.

In singles, sophomore Taisia Bolsova defeated Iris Danne on court 6 in straight sets, 6-2, 6-0, followed by Bente Bierma, who gained a 6-3, 6-2 victory on court 5.

Sophomore Leana Gomez clinched the win for the Lions with her 6-2, 6-2 win over Ana Kouchnareva.

The next day, Southeastern faced Stephen F. Austin (who shared the regular season championship title with Northwestern State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi). The Lions were motivated after their first-round win, but the Ladyjacks were more dominant, ultimately defeating SLU 4-0.

Overall, the Lady Lions finished with a 14-9 record to end the 2025 season, which is their best result since 2016.

Track & Field

Over the weekend, the SLU track and field team traveled to Baton Rouge and competed in the LSU Alumni Gold meet.

Sophomore Ava Pitarro broke her school record in the women’s 3,000-meter run after she finished fifth at 10:25.91, improving her previous record of 10:39.91, set at the Keyth Talley Invitational.

In the women’s 4×400 meter relay, another school record was broken by sophomore Onyah Favour, senior Esther Nwanze, sophomore Miriam Kauer and sophomore Aneace Scott. The quartet previously set the new record at the Strawberry Relays when they placed second in 3:42.07 seconds. They broke the new record with a time of 3:40.46 and placed fifth in the LSU Alumni Gold.

Later on, Nwanze finished the day with a medal in the 400-meter hurdles after she finished with her seasonal best in 57.77 seconds and placed third.

Favour set a new personal record after she finished the women’s 400-meter dash in 47.21 seconds and finished seventh.

Senior Donroy Brown finished the meet with the best weight throw for the Lions at 17.91 meters on his first throw and finished in second place.

Sophomore Gabriel Lim secured his spot for the finals after he threw 58.89 meters in the javelin throw and placed third in the finals, surpassing his season’s best throw after he threw 61.71 meters.

Several Lions hit new career and season marks during the meet. Senior Gerrit Vissir achieved his season best in the hammer throw with a distance of 56.83 meters and Lance Hamilton recorded his longest jump of the year at 14.71 meters. Meanwhile, graduate Javon-Taye Williams clocked his fastest 400-meter time at 47.21 seconds.

At the end of the meet, the men’s 4×400-meter relay team of Williams, Josh Anding, Daniel Atinaya and Victory Achakpoekri finished in 3:11.80 seconds. The men’s 4×100-meter relay team of Jaden Bardales, Olu Ogunyemi, Kendall Cleveland and Alex Gordon stopped the clock at 41.22 seconds.

SLU track and field will compete in the SLC Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Houston, Texas, from Thursday, May 15-Saturday, May 17.

The athletes who qualify for regionals will head to Jacksonville, Florida, for the first round from Wednesday, May 28-Saturday, May 31.

If any Lions make it to the championship, they will travel to Eugene, Oregon, and compete from Wednesday, June 11-Saturday, June 14.