Local businessman’s donation helps Spanish Club study abroad

Bogi Csordas Members of the Spanish Club visited Sam DiVittorio, owner of Realty Executives Florida Parishes, who donated a substantial amount of money to promote the study abroad program in Salamanca, Spain.

The Spanish Club at Southeastern Louisiana University received a financial boost from a local businessman which will be used for the Study Abroad program.

Realty Executives Florida Parishes owner Sam DiVittorio made a substantial donation to the Spanish Club on April 16. The club provides scholarships to students studying abroad; this summer, students will spend a month learning and being immersed in the culture and language of Salamanca, Spain.

“Dr. Rodrigo Pereyra’s summer study abroad program in Spain, which he coordinates for Southeastern, is a transformative experience for students,” DiVittorio said. “It has to be an unforgettable opportunity for personal and academic growth – and that’s why I’m passionate about sponsoring this program.”

From June 29 – July 27, students participating in the study abroad program will have the opportunity to earn a maximum of six credit hours while they engage in a new culture on an entirely different continent.

“The benefits of living alongside fellow students, exploring the country on weekends and earning valuable credit hours cannot be duplicated in a classroom here at home,” DiVittorio said.

Pereyra, the Spanish Club’s faculty advisor, organized the 2024 study abroad trip to Spain. He emphasized the importance of DiVittorio’s support and its potential to inspire broader community involvement and alleviate financial burdens for students.

“Mr. DiVittorio’s contribution will be added to the funds allocated to the study abroad program in Spain. We are hoping this gesture will encourage other members of the community to become interested in this program and help lower the cost of the program for students,” Pereyra said.

Students spend a month in Salamanca, learning Spanish, eating authentic Spanish food and visiting cathedrals and museums. They are also able to visit Granada, Toledo, Lisbon and other cities in the area.

“The program offers students the opportunity to have a world experience that will broaden their cultural understanding and appreciation. Besides learning Spanish, students will make new lifelong friendships with their Southeastern student peers and even with students from other countries,” Pereyra said.

The Spanish Club is open to all students; fluency in Spanish is not required. For more information on the study abroad trip or the club, students can reach out to Pereyra or visit the study abroad website.