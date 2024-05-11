Southeastern and Southern join forces to host first-ever military ball

On April 27, Southeastern ROTC held its first Joint Army ROTC Military Ball, bringing together cadets and cadres from SLU and Southern University’s ROTCs to celebrate the programs’ success.

The military ball honored the cadets’ dedication and accomplishments throughout the 2023-2024 school year, with senior military officials and guests gathering to celebrate the future leaders’ achievements.

Brigadier General Cindy Haygood was the keynote speaker for the ball. She drew from her personal experiences and spoke about the positive impact of the military and the significance of ceremonies like the ROTC Military Ball. She emphasized how coming together to celebrate one another’s achievements can foster productive careers and lifelong friendships.

“It was exceptional. I have been in [the service] for 35 years. At this point in my career, I love to give back to young leaders and to inspire them. They are our future, so I’m very excited to see this joint ball,” Haygood said.

To start the ceremony, a tribute was paid to the fallen comrades whose lives were cut short in battle. The lights dimmed and a spotlight was shown in the corner of the Student Union Ballroom, where a table with a candle and various caps to represent branches of service were placed to honor the fallen.

“To bring together all of our military leaders to mentor and guide our ROTC programs, both at Southeastern and Southern, is a rich blessing to our institution. We have people to support the military and the work and service they provide,” President Dr. William Wainwright said.

ROTC graduating seniors were given special thanks and appreciation for their long-term commitment. Refreshments and dinner were served to everyone who came and they were able to take pictures with family and other loved ones.

Wainwright expressed his immense pride in the work of the ROTC program and their goals to create future leaders in society and the military. He reiterated the university’s commitment to ensuring that high school JROTC graduates find a welcoming home at Southeastern to continue their military journey.

“Our ROTC program continues to be one of the fastest growing, and I am very proud of the work of our team. We want to ensure that as JROTC graduates of high school leave, they have a place at Southeastern to continue their military journey,” Wainwright said.

Southeastern will look to host more military balls in the future to honor the hardworking students who are seeking to be future leaders in the military and the world at large.

For more information about future ROTC events, visit their website, Instagram or Facebook.