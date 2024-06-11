The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

A rundown of the Lady Lions’ historical 2024 campaign

Troy Allen, Assistant Sports EditorJune 11, 2024
Troy Allen
The Lady Lions huddle together and Lion Up, preparing themselves for another battle on the field.
The Southeastern Louisiana University softball team’s historic 2024 season ended with a pair of losses to No. 14 Alabama (36-17) in the NCAA Tuscaloosa Softball Regional from May 18-19 at Rhodes Stadium. 

Despite falling short in their pursuit to become the first Southland Conference school to advance to the NCAA Softball Super Regionals, the Lady Lions (47-15, 17-7 SLC) etched their names in the record books.

The 2024 campaign marked Southeastern’s first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance after defeating the University of Incarnate Word 6-1 and 8-7 on May 9-10 to win the SLC Championship. The Lady Lions set numerous team records in hitting and pitching while tying the single-season school record for victories. 

Although their remarkable journey has concluded, the Lady Lions can take pride in their accomplishments, which have raised the bar for the program. 

Over the last three years, SLU has a record of 127-40 and has had three straight 40-win seasons under the tutelage of Head Coach Rick Fremin. 

Out of Southeastern’s 47 wins, the Green and Gold had a school-record 15 shutouts, passing last year’s mark of 13.

Fueling the Lady Lions’ potent offense was senior outfielder Ka’Lyn Watson. The Texas native had a stellar .400 batting average, 66 hits and 50 runs, all bests for SLU. Watson blasted five home runs on the season and tallied 35 RBIs. 

She became the second Southeastern player to win Hitter of the Year after teammate Bailey Krolczyk did it in 2023. 

The Green and Gold made eight all-conference appearances, the most in the SLC, after posting a Southland-best 42 regular season wins. 

Krolczyk, Watson, freshman shortstop Chloe Magee, senior outfielder Audrey Greelyand senior pitcher Cera Blanchard appeared on the first team. 

Senior infielder Lexi Johnson, senior outfielder Cam Goodman and senior pitcher Ellie DuBois made the second team for the Green and Gold.

The 2024 senior class of DuBois, Greely, Goodman, Watson, Krolczyk, Johnson and Blanchard left an indelible mark on the Lady Lion softball program. Under Fremin, SLU will continue to build upon its success.

Troy Allen
Troy Allen, Assistant Sports Editor
Troy Allen is a senior mass communication major with a concentration in sports journalism. He joined The Lion’s Roar as a staff reporter in September of 2022 with hopes of contributing to a great program. Troy plans to follow his passion for covering various sports like football, basketball and baseball. On his off days, he loves to hang out with friends and family, watch football and play video games.
