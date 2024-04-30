Walk-off grand slam seals Lions’ series defeat versus McNeese

Southeastern baseball (22-21, 4-11 SLC) lost to McNeese (21-21, 5-10 SLC) on Sunday afternoon at Joe Miller Ballpark in Lake Charles 9-5 in the series’ rubber match following Cooper Hext’s walk-off grand slam.

The Cowboys topped the Lions 9-8 on Friday night in game one, overcoming an 8-3 deficit through four and a half innings played; scoring six unanswered runs to complete the comeback.

SLU rebounded with a 12-3 drubbing of McNeese on Saturday afternoon before finding themselves on the wrong side of yet another one-run loss, ultimately dropping the SLC series.

In the all-important game three, the Lions scratched a run across in the top of the ninth to tie the game at 5-5 through Parker Coley’s RBI single, but to no avail.

SLU led 3-0 through four innings before a three spot in the bottom of the fifth from the Cowboys flipped the script as McNeese never trailed again.

Despite outhitting their opponents 12-9, Southeastern left seven runners stranded on base compared to just four for McNeese.

Cowboys’ closer Cameron LeJuene (W, 5-2) earned the win, while Lions’ junior right-hander Aiden Vosburg (L, 0-4) was charged with the loss.

SLU’s middle infielders enjoyed superb outings at the plate, as junior shortstop TJ Salvaggio and graduate second baseman Jake Haze produced three hits each.

The duo combined to drive in three of Southeastern’s five runs on the day.

After a fourth successive conference series defeat since their opening weekend triumph at Northwestern State, the Green and Gold find themselves at the bottom of the Southland Conference standings.

Since a promising 17-6 (2-0 SLC) start to the season, Southeastern has slumped to 5-15 (2-11 SLC) in its last 20 contests.

A road trip to New Orleans to face Tulane (24-20, 9-9 AAC) is next on the cards for SLU.

The Lions are set to face the Green Wave later today at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Hopefully, first-year head coach Bobby Barbier will be able to right the ship through the murky waters of his squad’s mid-season slump.

For all things SLU baseball, stay tuned to The Lion’s Roar.