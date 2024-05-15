SLU sweeps UIW behind offensive outburst

Southeastern baseball (26-25, 8-13 SLC) swept Incarnate Word (24-27, 9-12 SLC) this past weekend in San Antonio at Sullivan Field behind 34 runs on 48 hits.

SLU’s bats came alive in Texas, propelling them to 9-0, 13-7 and 12-11 victories over the Cardinals.

Friday’s (May 10) shutout victory set the tone for a crucial weekend for the Green and Gold, who collected their first conference sweep of the season.

Southeastern is now currently safe as things stand to qualify for the Southland Conference Tournament at the end of the month in Hammond.

However, there isn’t much room for comfort as the Lions are just one game above last-place HCU in the standings.

Redshirt junior pitcher Brennan Stuprich (W, 4-3) starred on the mound in game one for SLU, tossing seven shutout innings for his fourth win of the year.

The Brother Martin product has slowly regained his stellar freshman season form in which he recorded a career-best 2.31 ERA in 81.2 innings of work, after missing all of 2022 with an injury.

Stuprich pitched 64.2 innings last year, but struggled at times, finishing with a 6.12 ERA.

In 2024, the 5’10 210 lb. right-hander is sitting at a 2.89 ERA through 71.2 innings pitched, similar to his debut campaign in 2021, and has settled in as Southeastern’s go-to Friday guy.

Stuprich was no stranger to run support against the Cardinals, as the Lions mashed 12 hits, producing nine runs for the contest.

Five different SLU batters tallied two hits each while junior shortstop TJ Salvaggio collected a team-high three RBIs courtesy of his sixth-inning big fly.

Saturday’s game two featured a more competitive affair with four lead changes between the two Southland foes.

Southeastern slugged a season-high 20 hits en route to claiming the series.

Graduate transfer Jake Haze accounted for a fourth of the Lions’ hits by himself.

The former Northwestern State second baseman totaled five hits for the afternoon and was just a triple shy of the cycle after mashing three singles, a double and a home run.

Ryan Brome, Shea Thomas and Conner O’Neal joined in on the fun with three hits apiece.

Senior graduate student Dalton Aspholm (W, 2-0) earned his second win of the season, allowing a lone run in 1.1 innings of work while recording two strikeouts.

Senior closer Jackson Rodriguez earned his sixth save of the season, surrendering just one run in 4.1 innings of action.

The left-hander out of Kingwood, Texas also struck out two batters.

Sunday’s game three was nothing short of a slugfest as both clubs combined for 23 runs.

Southeastern built up a 12-3 lead and held off a furious UIW comeback to hold on by a run, completing the SLC series sweep.

Thomas and Jude Hall had three hits each, leading the way offensively for the scorching-hot Lion bats.

Sophomore pitcher Lakin Polk (W, 5-3) recorded his fifth win of the season despite giving up five runs in 2.2 innings on the mound.

Redshirt freshman Carson Robb earned his first save of the year, retiring the only batter he faced to preserve a third-straight Lions’ victory.

SLU did drop its final non-conference bout against South Alabama last night at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field, 13-1 in seven innings.

The Green and Gold will stay in Hammond to host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (21-31, 9-12 SLC) for their final Southland series of the season, likely needing at least one win if not two to ensure qualification for the Southland Conference Tournament.

Game one is set to start tomorrow night at 6 p.m., as is Friday’s game two (Senior Night).

Game three is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday.

All series contests can be viewed live on ESPN+ while radio listeners can tune in to 90.9 The Lion.

For all things Southeastern baseball, stay posted to The Lion’s Roar.