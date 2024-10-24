The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Lady Lions dominate SLC with 17-straight wins

Romeo Agdamag, Staff ReporterOctober 24, 2024
Romeo Agdamag
Redshirt sophomore outside hitter Lily Morgan starts the possession with a serve. (Oct. 12, 2024 – Hammond)
The SLU Lady Lions continued their reign in the Southland Conference (SLC) with a weekend sweep with wins over Nicholls (25-11, 25-16, 25-21) and McNeese (25-12, 25-20, 25-16).

The Lady Lions’ unstoppable streak continued in Texas on Thursday, Oct. 17, where they dominated Lamar 3-0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-18). Then, on Oct. 19, the Green and Gold defeated Stephen F. Austin 3-2 (25-14, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22, 15-13) in Texas.

SLU has won 17-straight games after an 0-4 start to the season. Dating back to the 2023 campaign, the Lady Lions haven’t lost a conference game since Sept. 14 against Northwestern State.

In the matchup against Nicholls on Thursday, Oct. 10, SLU was a dominant force, with Nicholls having no answer for Southeastern’s offense. Throughout the match, it became normal for them to go on a frenzied assault that gave them momentum to win the set.

The Green and Gold started by cementing their offensive superiority by winning the first 8 rallies in set one. They then repeated this in the second set by winning 6 straight and 4 later to give them the momentum to win the set. Though Nicholls did give SLU a challenge in the third set by going on a streak of their own, SLU was still able to close out the game with no problem.  

Senior outside hitter Cicily Hidalgo finished with a game-high 12 points and three blocks. This brings her career total to 1,407 points, which puts her fourth in SLU career points.

On Saturday, Oct 12, the Lady Lions continued their weekend sweep with a 3-0 sweep against McNeese. SLU defeated McNeese a week earlier 3-1 on Oct. 3 on the road.  

The Lady Lions went on a tear, not allowing the Cowgirls to get a lead during the match. While there were times they played a little chaotic, which McNeese briefly exploited in the second set, Southeastern was able to compose itself to ultimately secure victory. 

Head Coach Jeremy White praised the team for being able to change and adapt during games but also throughout the season. 

“I think we’ve done a pretty good job of, you know, finding our weak spots, and trying to attack those in practice and making sure we’re getting better in areas that we need to be a lot better in,” White said. 

Libero Lexi Gonzalez, reflected on the team’s mentality when it comes to playing a hectic game. 

“I know sometimes we can get a little hectic when the other side is getting hectic, but coach always tells us to stay calm on our side of the court. And that’s just what we need to maintain the whole time when we’re playing together,” Gonzalez said. 

Southeastern’s next game is tonight against Houston Christian University at 6:30 p.m. The contest will be live streamed on ESPN+.

For all things Southeastern volleyball, stay posted to The Lion’s Roar

About the Contributor
Romeo Agdamag
Romeo Agdamag, Staff Photographer
Romeo Agdamag is a freshman marketing major with a minor in photography. He began working as a staff reporter for The Lion’s Roar in the Fall of 2024 with plans to graduate in the Spring of 2028. While working for The Lion’s Roar, he also runs a photography business that he plans to pursue once he graduates. In his free time, he enjoys playing video games, traveling, and hobby photography.   
