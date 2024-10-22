Homecoming hero Darius Lewis leads Lions to victory over SFA

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Star wide receiver Darius Lewis scored the game-winning touchdown during Southeastern’s Homecoming game this Saturday, Oct. 19, at Strawberry Stadium. Southeastern (4-4, 3-0 SLC) defeated Stephen F. Austin (4-3, 2-2 SLC) 24-23.

Lewis has been a phenomenal player throughout his career at Southeastern and became player of the week after breaking the school’s 39.3 yards per punt return record during the win over Houston Christian (3-4, 1-1) 37-7. He is a big weapon for the Lions’ offense, with 96 receiving yards and the game-winning final touchdown against SFA.

“I feel as long as we continue to get better, we will play to the best of our abilities, no question,” Lewis said.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Eli Sawyer went 24/35 with 234 passing yards, zero interceptions, and a rushing touchdown in the 2nd quarter.

During the last 1:54 of the fourth quarter, Sawyer drove the Lions downfield and threw for 75 yards in 13 plays to score the final touchdown. The Alabama native trusted in his key players, such as sophomore running back Antonio Martin Jr., redshirt junior tight end Cade Collier and Lewis to secure the win.

“We practice two-minute drills every Thursday, and I didn’t want to feel too high or too low after a play, so I took some breaths to keep a sharp mindset and took it one play at a time,” Sawyer said.

Martin Jr., who leads the SLC with over 900 rushing yards, has bolstered SLU’s improved offense. In its first four games, the team averaged just 9.5 points per game; in its last four, 28.75.

SLU’s defense has followed suit, giving up only 18.75 points per game after surrendering 28.75 points per game during its first four matches.

After a rocky start, with two losses against FBS schools and two losses against non-conference opponents, the Lions have dominated SLC play, winning three in a row to bring their overall record back to .500. So far, Southeastern sits atop the SLC with a 3-0 record.

SLU will play in Strawberry Stadium against No. 11 UIW (5-2, 2-0 SLC) on Saturday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. for the top spot in the SLC.

Tune in to ESPN+ to watch the game live or listen to it on Kajun 107.1 FM, and visit The Lion’s Roar for more information and coverage on Southeastern football.