Young talent, seasoned leaders lead men’s basketball into 2024-25 season

With a new season approaching, the Southeastern men’s basketball team looks to build on the momentum of last year’s 15-17 (10-8 SLC) campaign. The departure of key players, including leading scorers Nick Caldwell and Roger McFarlane, finds the Lions relying on a mix of new recruits and returning veterans to fill the void.

Head Coach David Kiefer acknowledged the impact of losing Caldwell and McFarlane, both of whom were instrumental in the 2023-24 season. “We went out and signed some really good players. We really addressed getting ball handlers. Last year, we played a lot of zone and had to walk the ball up the court, and that’s not really our style. This year, we’ve got a lot more versatility and playmakers,” Kiefer said.

Caldwell was the Lions’ leading scorer last season and is now playing basketball overseas with Egis Körmend, a first-division club in Hungary.

The Prairieville native averaged a career-high 15.4 points per game while shooting 52.9% from the field and a career-best 42.3% from three.

McFarlane was the second-leading scorer for Southeastern. He averaged 14.8 points per game and led the team in rebounds with 8.6 boards a night.

One of the most anticipated new additions to the team is 6’6″ forward Jeremy Elyzee, a freshman from Florida. Elyzee, who led his high school team to a state championship and was named Broward County Player of the Year, brings both athleticism and leadership to the Lions’ roster.

“He’s been a sponge; obviously, the raw talent and athleticism are there, but the biggest upside for him is his coachability and his attitude,” Kiefer said.

Elyzee himself is eager to contribute right away. The Florida native averaged 17.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game his last year at Pembroke Pines Charter School. Elyzee’s defensive versatility and offensive firepower will be vital to the Lions’ new roster.

“They trusted me when we were talking on the phone. I felt they had big goals for me, and coming in, I felt I had more opportunity here. My teammates are great; the seniors hold it down, but even the sophomores and juniors help me keep it together. College can be distracting, and I appreciate them for that. I want to be the best I can be, put my name out there, and I want to become a professional,” Elyzee said.

Returning sophomore guard Kam Burton is also expected to play a significant role after a solid freshman season.

Known for his shooting abilities, Burton is working hard to develop a more complete game, saying, “This year, I’m planning on winning the conference. I’m working on my ball handling. Last year, I was just a shooter; I want to be known for jump shots, layups—all of that.”

The sophomore sharpshooter from Houston, Texas, shot 40.5% from three in his debut season with the Lions. His best game donning the Green and Gold came against the University of New Orleans, where he scored 21 points and drilled 5-8 threes in a 77-67 win.

Alongside this young talent is veteran leader senior guard Sam Hines Jr., whose experience will be indispensable to the equation. “I work hard; it’s my fifth year in college. I had the experience at the University of Denver and South Florida. Having all of that, I think now’s my time to help the team. It’s helped me tremendously; one coach teaches one thing, the other teaches another, and I’ve been able to get good at adapting to any change,” Hines said.

With a blend of new talent and seasoned players, the Green and Gold are focused on establishing a winning culture and making a significant impact in the Southland Conference.

The Lions will open their season this Monday, Nov. 4, against William Carey at 6:30 p.m. in the University Center. Fans can attend the game or listen live on 90.9 The Lion.

As always, head to The Lion’s Roar for more information on Lions basketball.