The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

On Senior Day, Lady Lions spike their way to victory

Romeo Agdamag and Taisia BolsovaMarch 14, 2025
Taisia Bolsova
Senior Makayla Hick jumps for the spike to secure the lead against Mcneese.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Lady Lions earned their second and third wins at the Lions’ Den Invitational on Wednesday, Feb. 26, defeating McNeese and Spring Hill at the Southeastern Beach Volleyball Complex. 

SLU vs. McNeese 

Southeastern opened the tournament with its second conference victory against McNeese, 4-1, improving to a 2-1 conference record. The Lady Lions claimed three straight-set victories on courts one, two, and five. 

Senior Alexis Logarbo and junior Mia McKinney started the day strong taking down McNeese’s Reese Russell and Stavroula Papazoglou 22-20, 21-17. The Lady Lions’ senior Kennedie Steele and freshman Gabriela Hrubanova didn’t fall behind outlasting McNeese in a tight three-set match 19-21, 21-19, 16-14.

Head coach Amy Blanke reflected on the wins and improvements made to make it possible.

“I felt really good about today’s performance, especially how we started the season at one and seven. We had a lot of things that we had to work on, and we definitely worked on Monday and Tuesday to prepare for today. So we did a really good job, especially defensively wise, that I’m happy with, said Blanke

SLU vs. Spring Hill 

Building on their momentum, the Lady Lions secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Spring Hill to cap off a successful day for their senior day.

The duos of senior Ysabella Lockwood and junior Maggie Paiva, along with freshman Anne Brauckmiller and senior Aspen Steele, both finished the day undefeated. Steele and Brauckmiller dominated once again, sweeping their opponents 21-10, 21-12, while Lockwood and Paiva mounted a thrilling comeback to clinch both the match and the overall team victory.

Looking ahead, Lockwood expressed confidence in the team’s ability to continue their success.

“I think if we all just play together and do our best, and not get down, we can really beat any team that we’re put up against,” Lockwood said.

The Lady Lions will aim to rebound from this morning’s opening loss to Spring Hill at the Sugar Beach Bash in Youngsville. They’re playing at 4 p.m. this afternoon against Central Arkansas. 

Head to The Lion’s Roar for more information on Lady Lions beach volleyball.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Romeo Agdamag
Romeo Agdamag, Staff Photographer
Romeo Agdamag is a freshman marketing major with a minor in photography. He began working as a staff reporter for The Lion’s Roar in the Fall of 2024 with plans to graduate in the Spring of 2028. While working for The Lion’s Roar, he also runs a photography business that he plans to pursue once he graduates. In his free time, he enjoys playing video games, traveling, and hobby photography.   
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$650
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Lady Lions players from left, Jalencia Pierre, Taylor Bell, Tyreona Sibley and Kaili Chamberlin return to the court following a timeout.
Lady Lions fall short in SLC Tournament championship
Graduate SLU guard Alexius Horne launches a three against UIW in the semifinals of the Southland Conference Women's Basketball Tournament Championship at the Legacy Center in Lake Charles.
SLU overpowers UIW, books championship berth
Maria Detillier, a junior infielder, eyes the pitcher and prepares to swing.
SLU softball sweeps East Texas
Sophomore sprinters Onyah Favour (left) and Marvellous Asemota (right) fight for the line in the finals for the women's 60-meter. Asemota claimed first place, while Favour secured fourth at the LSU Twilight in Baton Rouge.
Lions secure three wins in the last test before conference
With two road games left in Texas, the Lions are still fighting for a top seed at the Southeastern Conference Tournament March 9-12.
Lions honor seniors with 83-65 victory over East Texas A&M
Junior Lions' pitcher Nick Gisclair gets his first action of the season on the mound for SLU.
Lions baseball claws through Alcorn State with run-rule sweep
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$650
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal