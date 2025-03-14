On Senior Day, Lady Lions spike their way to victory

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Lady Lions earned their second and third wins at the Lions’ Den Invitational on Wednesday, Feb. 26, defeating McNeese and Spring Hill at the Southeastern Beach Volleyball Complex.

SLU vs. McNeese

Southeastern opened the tournament with its second conference victory against McNeese, 4-1, improving to a 2-1 conference record. The Lady Lions claimed three straight-set victories on courts one, two, and five.

Senior Alexis Logarbo and junior Mia McKinney started the day strong taking down McNeese’s Reese Russell and Stavroula Papazoglou 22-20, 21-17. The Lady Lions’ senior Kennedie Steele and freshman Gabriela Hrubanova didn’t fall behind outlasting McNeese in a tight three-set match 19-21, 21-19, 16-14.



Head coach Amy Blanke reflected on the wins and improvements made to make it possible.



“I felt really good about today’s performance, especially how we started the season at one and seven. We had a lot of things that we had to work on, and we definitely worked on Monday and Tuesday to prepare for today. So we did a really good job, especially defensively wise, that I’m happy with, said Blanke

SLU vs. Spring Hill

Building on their momentum, the Lady Lions secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Spring Hill to cap off a successful day for their senior day.



The duos of senior Ysabella Lockwood and junior Maggie Paiva, along with freshman Anne Brauckmiller and senior Aspen Steele, both finished the day undefeated. Steele and Brauckmiller dominated once again, sweeping their opponents 21-10, 21-12, while Lockwood and Paiva mounted a thrilling comeback to clinch both the match and the overall team victory.

Looking ahead, Lockwood expressed confidence in the team’s ability to continue their success.

“I think if we all just play together and do our best, and not get down, we can really beat any team that we’re put up against,” Lockwood said.

The Lady Lions will aim to rebound from this morning’s opening loss to Spring Hill at the Sugar Beach Bash in Youngsville. They’re playing at 4 p.m. this afternoon against Central Arkansas.

Head to The Lion’s Roar for more information on Lady Lions beach volleyball.