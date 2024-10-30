Southeastern suffers first loss in the Southland to UIW

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Southeastern football (4-5, 3-1 SLC) lost the top spot in the Southland Conference to the University of Incarnate Word (6-2, 3-0 SLC) after a 34-31 defeat on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Strawberry Stadium.

Both teams entered week nine undefeated in the SLC, but Cardinals quarterback Zach Calzada threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns to ensure UIW left Hammond, America, with a win.

Much like last weekend, the Green and Gold had a chance to tie or take the lead with 41 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Down 34-31, redshirt junior quarterback Eli Sawyer marched SLU from its own 20-yard line to the UIW 41-yard line to set up a potential game-tying kick. Junior kicker Riley Callaghan missed the 58-yarder, and the Cardinals officially moved into the No. 1 spot in the SLC.

“We played hard for 60 minutes. We did not earn a right to win tonight as we gave up big plays in the first half and turnovers for touchdowns,” Head Coach Frank Scelfo said.

UIW heavily covered redshirt senior wide receiver Darius Lewis most of the game, holding him to only nine catches for 54 yards. Sophomore wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux stepped up with 10 catches for 97 yards and a touchdown.

On the ground, SLC’s leading rusher Antonio Martin Jr. only ran for 84 yards with 18 carries, just short of reaching 1,000 rushing yards this season.

Sawyer threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter, including a pick-six to defensive back Mason Chambers that gave UIW a 34-23 lead with 14:37 remaining. Sawyer finished 25/42 for 207 yards and two touchdown passes.

In the opening half, Southeastern’s special team was stunning as they successfully pulled off a double reverse fake punt with a throw from former high school quarterback Justin Dumas to punter Alec Mahler for 22 yards.

Despite good performances from special teams and the wide receiver group, the Lions’ inability to stop UIW’s passing attack proved to be detrimental.

“We need them to make a tackle when you have to make a tackle,” Scelfo said.

UIW offense held defensive lineman Warren Peeples to only one sack on the night and Khamron Ford led the defense with 14 tackles.

UP NEXT

Southeastern will play Lamar (4-4, 2-1 SLC) away at 3 p.m. for redemption to stay on top.

Tune in to ESPN+ to watch the game live or listen to it on Kajun 107.1 FM, and visit The Lion’s Roar for more information and coverage on Southeastern football.