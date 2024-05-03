Lady Lions steamroll Lamar en route to making Southeastern history

Lady Lion softball (42-10, 17-4 SLC) steamrolled Lamar University (26-23, 12-12 SLC) in three straight games (9-1, 8-0, 10-0) to complete the sweep from April 26-27 at North Oak Park.

The Green and Gold cemented history after Friday’s doubleheader. Southeastern secured its third consecutive 40-win season and set a new school shutout mark with two run-rule wins.

SLU has posted a 127-40 record over the last three years, the best three-year stretch in program history.

The Lady Lions outscored Lamar 27-1 in the three-game series and they played only 14.5 innings.

Game One — Southeastern 9, Lamar 1

Lamar got on the board first with a run in the top of the first inning from outfielder Shenita Tucker. Little did the Cardinals know that would be the only run scored for the entire series.

The Green and Gold responded with five runs in the bottom of the second inning to take a commanding 5-1 lead. Senior outfielder Ka’Lyn Watson went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and senior catcher Bailey Krolczyk went 2-for-2 with three runs scored.

The duo led the charge for SLU in its dominant victory in opening the series.

Senior outfielder Audrey Greely and sophomore infielder Maria Detiller also scored in the matchup.

Senior pitcher Cera Blanchard (W, 17-2) improved to 10-0 in Southland Conference play and only allowed one hit versus LU.

Game Two — Southeastern 8, Lamar 0

In the nightcap game, senior pitcher Ellie DuBois and junior pitcher Allison Brunson combined for their 14th shutout.

In game three, Blanchard, senior pitcher Mary-Cathryn (MC) Comeaux and junior pitcher Chloe Bennet combined to record the 15th shutout of the season.

The Lady Lion pitchers broke last season’s record of 13 shutouts.

Greely went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs. Senior infielder Lexi Johnson and senior outfielder Cam Goodman scored two runs each.

Southeastern ended its night early when Greely singled down the left side of North Oak Park to send Krolczyk home for the game’s last run.

Game Three — Southeastern 10, Lamar 0

Following a dominant performance in game two, Southeastern wasted no time beginning game three.

Watson doubled to the right side and scored later in the first inning after a throwing error from LU. Detillier led the Green and Gold with three RBIs and a home run, her fourth of the season.

With the victory, SLU will be no lower than the No. 2 seed in the SLC Tournament.

Greely had two hits on the evening, which put her at 200 hits in her Lady Lion career, and one run. Watson led SLU with three runs and freshman infielder Chloe Magee had two runs.

The Lady Lions will play their final series of the season on the road against the current No. 1 seed, the McNeese Cowgirls (35-18, 19-2 SLC). With a series sweep, Southeastern has a chance to grab the top spot in the SLC and the regular season crown.

The two rivals will clash today at 6 p.m. The series will conclude with a doubleheader on Saturday, May 4. Game two starts at 1 p.m. and game three begins at 3 p.m.

Tune in on ESPN+ to watch the conclusion to the regular season. For more information and coverage of Lady Lion softball, visit The Lion’s Roar.