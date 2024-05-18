The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Lady Lions roar past Tigers in first-ever NCAA Tournament victory

Chase Gispert, Sports EditorMay 18, 2024
Senior+SLU+left+fielder+KaLyn+Watson+slides++safely+into+third+base+during+the+Lady+Lions+SLC+Tournament+Championship+victory+over+UIW+at+North+Oak+Park.+%28May+10%2C+2024+-+Hammond%29
Chase Gispert
Senior SLU left fielder Ka’Lyn Watson slides safely into third base during the Lady Lions’ SLC Tournament Championship victory over UIW at North Oak Park. (May 10, 2024 – Hammond)

Southeastern softball (46-13, 17-7 SLC) continued its historic season by beating Clemson 6-2 in game one of the Tuscaloosa Regional yesterday afternoon at Rhoads Stadium. 

Senior pitcher Ellie DuBois (W, 15-5) delivered a gem for the Lady Lions in the circle, surrendering only one run on two hits in 4.1 innings of work. 

SLU built a 6-0 lead through five and a half innings and never looked back, advancing to the winner’s bracket game against host No. 14 Alabama. 

Six different Lady Lions recorded two hits as the Green and Gold tallied 13 for the game. 

Chloe Magee, Maria Detillier, Bailey Krolczyk, Lexi Johnson, Audrey Greely and Cam Goodman represented Southeastern’s multi-hit performers, as Detillier and Greely each tied for the team lead with two RBIs apiece. 

Southeastern is currently battling the Crimson Tide (34-17, 10-14 SEC) right now on ESPN+

The loser will play again today at 3:30 p.m. (also on ESPN+) against the winner of Clemson (34-18, 15-9 ACC) and USC Upstate (30-22, 13-5 Big South) while the winner won’t take the field again until tomorrow. 

Whoever comes out on top between the Lady Lions and Crimson Tide will hold the cards, as they’ll have to be beaten twice tomorrow and will only be one win away from advancing to the Super Regionals. 

For all things SLU softball, stay tuned to The Lion’s Roar.  

About the Contributor
Chase Gispert
Chase Gispert, Sports Editor
Chase Gispert is a communication major with a concentration in sports communication. He joined The Lion’s Roar in March of 2021 and now serves as sports editor. Chase is a native of Madisonville. He has a strong passion for sports and is excited about where the future may take him.
