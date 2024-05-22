Southeastern takes final series over Corpus Christi, ready for SLC Tournament

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Southeastern baseball (28-26, 10-14 SLC) defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (22-33, 10-14 SLC) in two out of three games in its last series of the regular season at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.

The Lions won both contests of Thursday’s (May 16) doubleheader, 12-4 and 9-8, before losing Friday’s (May 17) finale 9-8.

SLU has won five of its last six SLC games, doing just enough to climb out of dead last in the conference standings and qualify for the conference tournament.

The bottom six squads were only separated by two games and all finished below .500 in Southland play.

Southeastern ultimately earned the sixth seed in the Southland Conference Tournament and is playing their best ball since late March, when the team was 17-6 (2-0 SLC).

Coach Barbier’s men seemed to have channeled their early season form just in the nick of time to make a potential postseason run.

The Lions were well represented in the conference awards department, with three players making the All-Southland First Team, including senior third baseman Shea Thomas, junior shortstop TJ Salvaggio and redshirt junior pitcher Brennan Stuprich.

Lefty reliever Larson Fabre won Southland Conference Freshman of the Year, becoming just the fourth Lion to do so and the first since Stuprich received the honor in 2021.

The Green and Gold will have the luxury of hosting the SLC Tournament at Alumni Field and welcomes third-seeded UNO (30-24, 14-10 SLC) to town tonight for a 7 p.m. first pitch.

The Northshore/Southshore showdown between the Lions and Privateers will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Radio listeners can tune in to 90.9 The Lion. For all things SLU baseball, stay posted to The Lion’s Roar.