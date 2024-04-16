The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar

REVIEW | Hozier’s EP ‘Unheard’ speaks volumes

Simone Herlihy, Staff Reporter April 16, 2024
REVIEW+%7C+Hozier%E2%80%99s+EP+Unheard+speaks+volumes
Yumi Domangue

On March 22, Indie/Alternative artist Hozier dropped his new extended play (EP) “Unheard,” which went viral on TikTok and has received widespread popular acclaim. Videos of interest in Hozier’s new EP popped up left and right on the internet in anticipation of the release date. Who the song was alluding to, possible features, and more were all pillars in a semi-guerilla marketing campaign that had all Hozier fans on their toes waiting for the release. 

This virality filled fans with anticipation and caused a resurgence of excitement in his fandom. Hozier’s EP has four songs, including “Too Sweet,” “Wildflower and Barley,” “Empire Now” and “Fare Well.” The arrangement of songs within the EP offers a cynical yet inspiring listening experience, seemingly inspired by Hozier’s life and views on the state of the world. 

TikTok’s favorite song, “Too Sweet” opens Hozier’s EP with feelings of passion, lust, and frustration. “Too Sweet” describes star-crossed lovers doomed by Hozier’s inability to accept and reciprocate how “sweet” his partner is to him.

This is demonstrated through Hozier’s poetic lyrics and intentional production, including lyrics such as, “Pretty as a vine, as sweet as a grape. If you can sit in a barrel maybe I’ll wait. Until that day I’d rather take my whiskey neat. My coffee black in my bed at three. You’re too sweet for me.” 

Despite the uncertain lyrics describing this relationship, we can hear the sounds of church bells behind Hozier’s voice in the chorus. These bells sound eerily similar to church bells and invoke the feelings of marriage, unity, and how the pair will inevitably end up together even though their seeming lack of permanence would suggest otherwise. 

Following, the first song on the EP we hear the introduction of a folk-esque song that offers a smooth transition between the intensity of “Too Sweet” to his next song with Allison Russel titled, “Wildflower and Barley.” 

“Wildflower and Barley” is the second track on “Unheard.” This track has the only feature on the EP, showcasing the vocals of Canadian musician Allison Russel. Hozier and Russel have previously performed live together and their praise throttled this project further. Hozier and Russel’s voices mesh together creating a beautiful harmony when they sing. This song has an ethereal sound with lyrics centering on ideas like healing, hope, and reassurance. 

Revolution and regrowth exude from the song, “Empire Now.” It talks of a “sun coming up on a world that’s easy now,” alluding to the aftermath of the chaos happening in the world we live in. Whether it be politics, mental health or the seemingly endless division among people, Hozier sings about how valuable the earth is and how we should not give up because there is hope to be had and a brighter future ahead. Through writing “Empire Now” Hozier was able to ignite feelings of unity and progression in a world that needs community more than ever.

The final song on the EP titled “Fare Well” starts with an upbeat guitar riff while referencing animals in precarious situations such as, “Hedgehog-under-a-van-wheel kind of wouldn’t fare well.” The light-hearted sound of the overall song could deter the listener from the message Hozier is trying to express, being he will take any sort of vice to find solace through the hard times.

“Fare Well,” the last song on the EP is a wink goodbye to the listener and a glimpse into Hozier’s humorous honesty by showing us that although vices are inherently bad, without them, Hozier simply wouldn’t fare well. 

“Unheard” by Hozier is a reliable 7/10 listen. With its diverse subject matter and classic Hozier sound, fans and new listeners alike can dissect each song and find motivation, inspiration or comfort in knowing things will get better. Each song has the ability to uniquely apply itself to individual listeners and tactfully speak to worldly issues. Hozier’s new EP can be found and listened to on all major streaming platforms.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Simone Herlihy, Staff Reporter
Yumi Domangue, Staff Reporter & Graphic Designer
Yumi Domangue is a double major in mechatronics engineering technology and new media and animation. She joined Student Publications in the Fall of 2021 as a graphic designer. She intends to use her skills to have a career in design.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Miss Southeastern poses proudly with her crown held high.
With an eye on the crown, Miss Southeastern prepares for Miss Louisiana
Ava Holloway, a senior ceramics major, posing with pieces of her senior project. Each body of red clay will contain a thematic significance.
Hot out of the kiln: Ceramics majors prepare final projects for Senior Exhibition
Laila Stevens (left) and Shani Peters (right) posing for photo after the Artist Talk event on March 19.
Art and activism combine in the work of Shani Peters and Laila Stevens
Kali Norton, photographer and owner of The Creative Studio, sits posing with her photography equipment.
Kali Norton’s journey to capture creativity
Students, Daja Newsome and Rayan Reese pose outside the Science Building Annex showcasing their personal styles.
Spotting individuality and style on campus
Southeastern alumna Elana Guillory founded her own business titled Elanas Graphics.
Local artist’s new business gives Hammond a splash of color
More in Opinion
Manestream Podcast | Roaring Readers S2E2: My Heart is Shaped Like a Bed
My mom, myself, and Tori once we got our movie snacks and drinks and were ready to relive the concert through the film.
REVIEW | Fulfill your ‘Wildest Dreams’ and stream the Eras Tour
REVIEW | “Mean Girls” exceeded my expectations, but only because I had none
REVIEW | “Mean Girls” exceeded my expectations, but only because I had none
OPINION | An homage to Kobe and Gigi Bryant
OPINION | An homage to Kobe and Gigi Bryant
Gorillaz band uses a unique combination of alternate rock, hip hop and trip-hop, a fusion of electronica and hip-hop originating from the United Kingdom, to intrigue listerns.
Review | A lookback on Gorillaz's “Demon Days”
Editor-in-chief Chloe Williams pictured with Good Morning America host and SLU alumna Robin Roberts on Nov. 2, 2023.
Letter from the Editor: Chloe Williams

The Lion's Roar
Office of Student Publications
Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA
(985) 549-3527
© 2024 Student Publications • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
All The Lion's Roar Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *