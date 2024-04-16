REVIEW | Hozier’s EP ‘Unheard’ speaks volumes

On March 22, Indie/Alternative artist Hozier dropped his new extended play (EP) “Unheard,” which went viral on TikTok and has received widespread popular acclaim. Videos of interest in Hozier’s new EP popped up left and right on the internet in anticipation of the release date. Who the song was alluding to, possible features, and more were all pillars in a semi-guerilla marketing campaign that had all Hozier fans on their toes waiting for the release.

This virality filled fans with anticipation and caused a resurgence of excitement in his fandom. Hozier’s EP has four songs, including “Too Sweet,” “Wildflower and Barley,” “Empire Now” and “Fare Well.” The arrangement of songs within the EP offers a cynical yet inspiring listening experience, seemingly inspired by Hozier’s life and views on the state of the world.

TikTok’s favorite song, “Too Sweet” opens Hozier’s EP with feelings of passion, lust, and frustration. “Too Sweet” describes star-crossed lovers doomed by Hozier’s inability to accept and reciprocate how “sweet” his partner is to him.

This is demonstrated through Hozier’s poetic lyrics and intentional production, including lyrics such as, “Pretty as a vine, as sweet as a grape. If you can sit in a barrel maybe I’ll wait. Until that day I’d rather take my whiskey neat. My coffee black in my bed at three. You’re too sweet for me.”

Despite the uncertain lyrics describing this relationship, we can hear the sounds of church bells behind Hozier’s voice in the chorus. These bells sound eerily similar to church bells and invoke the feelings of marriage, unity, and how the pair will inevitably end up together even though their seeming lack of permanence would suggest otherwise.

Following, the first song on the EP we hear the introduction of a folk-esque song that offers a smooth transition between the intensity of “Too Sweet” to his next song with Allison Russel titled, “Wildflower and Barley.”

“Wildflower and Barley” is the second track on “Unheard.” This track has the only feature on the EP, showcasing the vocals of Canadian musician Allison Russel. Hozier and Russel have previously performed live together and their praise throttled this project further. Hozier and Russel’s voices mesh together creating a beautiful harmony when they sing. This song has an ethereal sound with lyrics centering on ideas like healing, hope, and reassurance.

Revolution and regrowth exude from the song, “Empire Now.” It talks of a “sun coming up on a world that’s easy now,” alluding to the aftermath of the chaos happening in the world we live in. Whether it be politics, mental health or the seemingly endless division among people, Hozier sings about how valuable the earth is and how we should not give up because there is hope to be had and a brighter future ahead. Through writing “Empire Now” Hozier was able to ignite feelings of unity and progression in a world that needs community more than ever.

The final song on the EP titled “Fare Well” starts with an upbeat guitar riff while referencing animals in precarious situations such as, “Hedgehog-under-a-van-wheel kind of wouldn’t fare well.” The light-hearted sound of the overall song could deter the listener from the message Hozier is trying to express, being he will take any sort of vice to find solace through the hard times.

“Fare Well,” the last song on the EP is a wink goodbye to the listener and a glimpse into Hozier’s humorous honesty by showing us that although vices are inherently bad, without them, Hozier simply wouldn’t fare well.

“Unheard” by Hozier is a reliable 7/10 listen. With its diverse subject matter and classic Hozier sound, fans and new listeners alike can dissect each song and find motivation, inspiration or comfort in knowing things will get better. Each song has the ability to uniquely apply itself to individual listeners and tactfully speak to worldly issues. Hozier’s new EP can be found and listened to on all major streaming platforms.