The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar

Manestream Podcast | Music Minds S1E1: Mountain’s Album “Climbing!”

Ian Stewart, EditorOctober 16, 2023
Aaron Madison

Opinions Editor Ian Stewart starts our new music review podcast “Music Minds”, starting with the Mountain album “Climbing!”. Stay tuned for more music reviews!
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Ian Stewart, Opinions Editor
Ian Stewart is a Creative Writing major and serves as the Opinions Editor. He has worked on the newspaper staff since the Fall of 2021. Ian is a native of Baton Rouge. He enjoys fiction writing, video games and watching new movies. After graduating, Ian hopes to be a fiction writer in the future.
Aaron Madison, Digital Media Content Manager
Aaron Madison is a Computer Science major and Math minor from Slidell, LA. He began working for The Lion’s Roar in the fall of 2021. He plans on becoming a software engineer after graduation. He is passionate about computers, technology, and music.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$170
$600
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Manestream Podcast
Manestream Podcast | The Lion’s Den S4E7: NFL Week 5&6
Manestream Podcast | Take a Paws S4E1: Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice
Manestream Podcast | The Lion’s Den S4E7: Damian Lillard Trade
Manestream Podcast | The Lion’s Den S4E6: NFL Week 4
Manestream Podcast | The Lion’s Den S4E5: NFL Week 3
Manestream Podcast | Roaring Readers S1E1: Gone Girl
More in Podcast
Manestream Podcast | The Lion’s Den S4E4: FIBA and NBA predictions
Manestream Podcast | The Lion's Den S4E3: NFL Week 2
Manestream Podcast | The Lion's Den S4E2: NFL Week 1
Manestream Podcast | The Lion's Den S4E1
Manestream Podcast | Take a Paws S3E4: Safety Tips for On/Off-Campus
Manestream Podcast | Take A Paws Episode S3E3: Oscar’s Awards 2023 Part 2

The Lion's Roar
Office of Student Publications
Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA
(985) 549-3527
© 2023 Student Publications • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$170
$600
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
All The Lion's Roar Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *