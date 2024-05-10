Letter from the Editor: On to the next beginning

I think the reason this took me so long to write is because it is going to be the last thing I write for this wonderful department and university, and it’s hard to imagine that coming to a close.

Tomorrow, May 11, I will finally be walking across the stage at graduation and receiving my degree in English with minors in communication and theatre. As a 2020 high school graduate, having a normal ceremony means more to me than some may realize. It may seem perfectly mundane to others, but to me, it is a dream come true to graduate in normalcy.

Never take the normalcy in your life for granted; one day you’ll realize how much you missed the typical, seemingly small things.

That is why it was such a blessing to have found the Student Publications office my freshman year, as it returned that routine to me. It has been my second home on this campus since Spring 2021 and that is thanks to the people I’ve worked with throughout the years. They have always kept me motivated in every shape and form and I can never thank them enough for that.

I can say without a doubt that this office has served a purpose for everyone who has walked through its doors. Whether their time was short or long, it always managed to teach them a lesson about themselves and the world. Only the best type of office does such a thing.

For me, The Lion’s Roar has given me confidence in my leadership, writing and social skills. I have loved every minute of this job and I can’t believe the clock is almost out.

Two constants at this office have been Mrs. Lorraine Peppo and Dr. Chelsea Slack. Without them, I would not be leaving this office as the writer and person I am today. Thank y’all for always being warm, supportive presences in this office and for guiding me in my journey.

To my successor Kennith Woods, I know you have got this. Your talent and dedication to this office and your other responsibilities will always blow me away, and I know you’re going to impress this campus the same way you’ve impressed me as the next editor-in-chief.

To my fellow StuPub graduates, congratulations! I am so proud of every single one of you and I know you’re all going to accomplish greatness after you walk across that stage.

To my co-workers who still have some time left here at SLU and this office, take it all in. Enjoy every moment as much as possible and just know I am always a text away.

To my friends and family, thank you for your support in not only my journalistic aspirations, but my theatrical ones as well. I could not have done it without your encouragement and confidence in me.

One question you get a lot when you’re graduating is, “What’s your plan afterwards?” I’ve been sort of embarrassed to give people vague answers, but I know I shouldn’t be. It is completely normal not to have everything planned out to a T. If you’re curious, currently I am planning to stay in the Hammond area and try working with a local paper, on top of still continuing my hobby in theatre.

I can’t tell if I don’t know how to end this letter, or if I just don’t want to. Either way, like my time with Southeastern, it must end at some point.

It was an absolute honor and pleasure to be the editor-in-chief of The Lion’s Roar for the ‘23-24 academic year. My one piece of advice that I have stuck to my whole college career is to try new things. Whether you like it or hate it, it helps you find something new about yourself and the world around you.

I’m glad I tried something new with this job and this college. This is Chloe Williams, signing off for the final time.