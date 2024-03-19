The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

REVIEW | Fulfill your ‘Wildest Dreams’ and stream the Eras Tour

Sabrina Benoit, Staff Reporter March 19, 2024
Provided by Sabrina Benoit
My mom, myself, and Tori once we got our movie snacks and drinks and were ready to relive the concert through the film.

Are you ready for it?

In October 2023, Taylor Swift released a film version of her hugely popular touring show. The fittingly named Eras Tour is a journey through the musical eras of her career. Fans worldwide can now watch The Eras Tour movie in the comfort of their homes on Disney+ as of Thursday, March 14.

Swift started the tour in March 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. She traveled around the U.S. and stopped in 20 different cities to play for sold-out crowds.  

It is said that Swift “broke” Ticketmaster because thousands of people were trying to use the site to purchase her tickets. Ticketmaster was glitching and even left people unable to secure tickets to the concert. 

In June 2023, I traveled to Chicago to see Swift at Soldier Field as part of my high school senior trip.

My mom and I got a picture together by the Taylor Swift sign that is displayed in the theater.

We went to the second night of the Chicago weekend, where I was surrounded by fellow Swifties all night long. We traded friendship bracelets, sang, danced and cried together. It was an amazing experience I’ll never forget.

I got to experience the Eras Tour once again when I saw the movie in theaters on opening weekend.

Throughout the movie, the viewers are still able to see all the details and cinematics that Swift put into the concert when it was being filmed. You can see Swift as she moves into new eras, reflected by changes on the screen.

For the entirety of the film, it still feels as though Swift is interacting with the audience. At one point, she calls on the audience and says, “Let me see your hands.” Everyone in the theater then followed by waving their hands back and forth.

The film was in theaters for only a few months and saw an extreme amount of success while in theaters, making $261 million globally. It is now the biggest film premiere of the year for Disney+.

Fans worldwide are gathering in their living rooms and spending the night with fellow Swifties singing, dancing, dressing up and trading friendship bracelets. 

When I went with my friend on opening weekend, I hoped to relive the best night of my life. I was definitely not disappointed; it was like being back at the concert in Chicago, except we had popcorn and comfortable seats. 

Going to see the movie when I did was special to me because we sat in a theater with only four other girls, which made me feel this sense of closeness with Taylor that fans who sat in a packed theater didn’t get to experience.

During the movie, her fans took it upon themselves to scream different chants during specific songs. During the chorus of Anti-Hero, her fans scream the chant, “Taylor you’ll be fine,” as a play on the remix she made with Jack Antonoff. 

I enjoyed being part of the audience for the movie, and it was a different experience because I was one of the three other people in our theater. I loved screaming the chants along with everyone else, adding that aspect to the experience.

My roommate, myself and the other girls embraced the emptiness of the theater and made the movie our own mini concert; we sang until we couldn’t anymore.

One thing I love about Taylor Swift, her concerts and the movie is how she makes the audience feel so loved and part of the show. She makes sure her fans know how appreciative she is of her opportunities because of their support. 

After the film was out for a week, she wrote on social media, “What a truly mind blowing thing you’ve turned the Eras Tour Concert Film into. I’ve been watching videos of you guys in the theater dancing and prancing and recreating choreography, creating inside jokes, casting spells, getting engaged, and just generally creating the exact type of joyful chaos we’re known for.”  

For those interested, the Eras Tour concert is now streaming on select platforms. Streaming the tour is definitely a great opportunity – don’t just “shake it off.”

About the Contributor
Sabrina Benoit, Staff Reporter
Sabrina Benoit is a freshman early elementary education major. She joined The Lion’s Roar as a staff reporter in August of 2023 and is a local of New Orleans. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends and spreading her interest for photography! After graduating, Sabrina hopes to pursue a career working with younger kids.
