Returning with no restrictions: A look back on the first week of school

The first week of classes was packed with fun events for newcomers and returning students, bringing student engagement to new heights.

With Fall 2022 being the first “normal” semester since Spring 2020, students were eager to enjoy events provided by the Campus Activity Board, Campus Outreach and more.

Southeastern Athletics hosted the annual Strawberry Jam at Strawberry Stadium Aug. 16 to boost school spirit for the upcoming semester. The pep rally featured student-athletes, the Lionettes and the marching band as students enjoyed food provided by Olive Garden, field games and live animals.

On Aug. 17, students and faculty gathered for the annual Welcome Back Barbecue to celebrate the start of a new academic year and mingle with campus organizations. The University Police Department also provided cold water to students on their way to class on Aug.17-18.

The first day of classes concluded with a bang thanks to the Silent Disco, an event organized by the Office of Student Engagement at the REC. As they wore glow-in-the-dark headphones, students danced to the sounds of several live DJs. The event’s popularity was evident, as a long line of students was waiting outside the building, eager to dance the night away.

After a busy first week of classes, the Multicultural International Student Association hosted its annual Block Party. The National Pan-Hellenic Council’s fraternities and sororities strolled and performed step routines to the live music of special guest HaSizzle, the King of Bounce.