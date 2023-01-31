Lions complete double over Privateers in three days’ time

Graduate transfer guards Alec Woodard #20 and Boogie Anderson #11 fired up after one of Anderson’s buckets during Southeastern’s 92-87 victory over UNO Thursday night at the University Center. (Jan. 26, 2023)

UNO visited the University Center on Thursday night (Jan. 26) to face off against streaking SLU.

The Privateers led 41-32 at the break and looked to be in full control until the Lions finally gained the advantage, 73-72, with 7:03 to play, after Roger McFarlane’s corner three found the bottom of the net.

This was Southeastern’s first lead of the contest since the 11:50 mark in the first half when the home side led 17-16.

SLU never relinquished the lead over the final seven minutes of play, ultimately winning 92-87.

The ability to get to the charity stripe and convert free throws was key for the Lions’ triumph.

Despite being less efficient from the field than the Privateers (55.7-51.6%) and being out rebounded 34-28, Southeastern was 17-22 (77.3%) from the free-throw line.

Their counterparts were 8-13 (61.5%) on the night while also losing the turnover battle by a substantial margin, 18-10.

Graduate transfer Boogie Anderson was an integral part of the Lions’ victory in his return to the court. The former South Dakota guard netted a clutch basket with 50 seconds remaining to push the Green and Gold lead back to two possessions, 87-83, after the Privateers had cut it to two.

“That guy changes our whole team on both ends of the floor. He’s the best athlete on the court every single game. He’s a mismatch nightmare… It just brings a whole different juice and energy to our team,” said Head Coach David Kiefer on his star man.

Anderson finished with 17 points on an uber efficient 7/11 shooting in his first game back since he got injured against Northwestern State on Jan. 19.

Alec Woodard added 12 points while McFarlane contributed 17 of his own with a team-high three three-pointers.

However, the undoubted player of the game for Southeastern was junior forward Nick Caldwell.

The Prairieville native scored a career-high 28 points while also tallying eight rebounds and three blocks, pacing the Lions in all three categories.

“All credit to my teammates. We have a good offense with good spacing and our point guard Roscoe always seems to find me. Boogie Anderson always seems to find me. We’re tough to cover off the ball and that’s what I do best. I just try to let the game come to me,” said Caldwell speaking on his career night.

Roscoe Eastmond dished out a season-high 10 assists and scored nine points, putting up a Rajon Rondo-like statline.

The return game in New Orleans on Saturday Jan. 28 was no different as SLU defeated UNO 80-64.

Much to Coach Kiefer’s satisfaction, his squad started much faster in the “Big Easy” leading by double-digits by halftime, 44-31.

Southeastern did have to overcome a 17-8 deficit but quickly made up for lost ground by out-scoring the Privateers 36-14 over the final 12:45 of the first period.

A Khaleb Wilson-Rouse three got UNO within six, 46-40, just over three minutes into the second half but this sudden burst seemed to take something out of the men in blue.

The Lions took advantage, scoring 17 straight points to put the contest in a vice grip.

With back-to-back wins over their rivals, SLU moves to 13-9 overall and more importantly 7-2 in the Southland for sole possession of first place.

The Privateers fall to 6-14 and have a conference record of 3-6.

Next up for the Green and Gold is a home date with 10-12 (4-5 SLC) UIW on Thursday night (Feb. 2) at the UC.

The Lions have won seven of its last eight since the turn of the calendar year and will look to continue their hot streak vs. the Cardinals.

Tip-off is for 7:30 p.m. Come out and show your support. The game will also be aired live on ESPN+.