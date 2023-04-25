This Week in Sports: April 24-30
As the spring sports seasons come to a close, softball, baseball, outdoor track and field and golf are still chugging, and the stakes are still high for all four.
Beach volleyball and tennis saw their 2022-23 campaigns end at their respective conference tournaments this weekend, both in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Here is this week’s sports schedule for Lions athletics:
Golf – Tuesday-Thursday, April 25-27 (All Day) Southland Conference Championships – San Antonio, Texas
Softball – (Home SLC series) vs. McNeese Tuesday, (DH) April 25 at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Wednesday, April 26 at 2 p.m. (North Oak Park – Hammond)
Baseball – (Home SLC series) vs. Lamar Friday, April 28 at 6 p.m. $5 Friday, Saturday, April 29 at 6 p.m. Fireworks at The Pat / Baseball Bingo, Sunday, April 30 at 1 p.m. Military Sunday (Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field – Hammond)
Outdoor track and field is off this week with the Southland Conference Championships happening next week in Commerce, Texas.
