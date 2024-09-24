Funding, enrollment and new classes highlight Narro’s vision for honors

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

For the 2023-2024 academic year, Dr. Amber Narro was selected as interim director of the SLU Honors Program and now leads as its permanent director. Dr. Claire Procopio led the honors program from 2016 to 2023; Procopio left the honors program after the 2022-2023 academic year to become Dean of the College of Honors and Excellence.

Narro started her career at Southeastern in January 2007 as a communication professor. In addition to her role in the honors program, she also works as a multimedia communications specialist in the Center for Faculty Excellence. Narro teaches both honors and graduate strategic communication courses, with her favorite courses to teach being Intro to News Writing and the honors senior thesis class.

Narro succeeded Procopio as honors director after Procopio asked her to step in. Although the leadership role is new to her, Narro said she is very familiar with the inner workings of the program. She previously assisted Procopio in developing engagement strategies for the department. These strategies include more social activities like trivia nights and dinner shows at the Columbia Theatre. From 2016-2023, the honors program saw enrollment rise from 200 to over 900 students.

Despite the massive increase in enrollment, the requirements to join the program have remained the same. Narro said engagement is the driving force behind the program’s massive increase in participation. She said she wants to focus heavily on maintaining student engagement within the program and “growing smart.”

“I like the idea of growing the program and keeping the standards we have in place because it invites students to come in and have smaller classes and more opportunities to network with other students,” Narro said. “It’s also a promise to students that we have quality classes and fantastic researchers who are going to offer you the opportunity to grow as an individual, as a student and as a professional.”

Narro has also expressed she intends to focus heavily on fundraising for the program.

“I’ve got a big focus on ensuring that students invest in the program and that people are investing in the students too so that we can send them on trips, buy cords at graduation, do study abroad and buy equipment for classes,” Narro said.

Narro is also working with department heads to develop more Honors classes in general education. She said she wants the program to offer more interdisciplinary Honors classes, stating the classes would be similar to current Honors 191 classes.

Victoria DeBarbieris, a senior integrative biology major and the Honors Student Association president, spoke about her experience working with Narro.

“Dr. Narro has been absolutely amazing in taking over the honors program. She’s dedicated and selfless when it comes to her honors students. She fights tooth and nail for us,” DeBarbieris said.

While the program does have requirements to join, Narro encourages anyone who may be interested to give it a try. She also wants honors students to know that she is always there for them.

“When they want to meet, we meet. All you have to do is send an email or call and we’re scheduling time. I’m very approachable and ready to talk to you and I’ll give a lot of encouragement, tough love sometimes, but also any information you need,” Narro said.

Students wanting to learn more about the SLU Honors Program can visit its webpage for more information.