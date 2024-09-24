The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

Funding, enrollment and new classes highlight Narro’s vision for honors

Jacob White, Copy Editor in TrainingSeptember 24, 2024
Jacob White
SLU Honors Director Dr. Amber Narro looks to grow the honors program while she’s at the helm.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

For the 2023-2024 academic year, Dr. Amber Narro was selected as interim director of the SLU Honors Program and now leads as its permanent director. Dr. Claire Procopio led the honors program from 2016 to 2023; Procopio left the honors program after the 2022-2023 academic year to become Dean of the College of Honors and Excellence. 

Narro started her career at Southeastern in January 2007 as a communication professor.  In addition to her role in the honors program, she also works as a multimedia communications specialist in the Center for Faculty Excellence. Narro teaches both honors and graduate strategic communication courses, with her favorite courses to teach being Intro to News Writing and the honors senior thesis class.

Narro succeeded Procopio as honors director after Procopio asked her to step in. Although the leadership role is new to her, Narro said she is very familiar with the inner workings of the program. She previously assisted Procopio in developing engagement strategies for the department. These strategies include more social activities like trivia nights and dinner shows at the Columbia Theatre. From 2016-2023, the honors program saw enrollment rise from 200 to over 900 students.

Despite the massive increase in enrollment, the requirements to join the program have remained the same. Narro said engagement is the driving force behind the program’s massive increase in participation. She said she wants to focus heavily on maintaining student engagement within the program and “growing smart.”

“I like the idea of growing the program and keeping the standards we have in place because it invites students to come in and have smaller classes and more opportunities to network with other students,” Narro said. “It’s also a promise to students that we have quality classes and fantastic researchers who are going to offer you the opportunity to grow as an individual, as a student and as a professional.”

Narro has also expressed she intends to focus heavily on fundraising for the program. 

“I’ve got a big focus on ensuring that students invest in the program and that people are investing in the students too so that we can send them on trips, buy cords at graduation, do study abroad and buy equipment for classes,” Narro said.

Narro is also working with department heads to develop more Honors classes in general education. She said she wants the program to offer more interdisciplinary Honors classes, stating the classes would be similar to current Honors 191 classes.

Victoria DeBarbieris, a senior integrative biology major and the Honors Student Association president, spoke about her experience working with Narro.

“Dr. Narro has been absolutely amazing in taking over the honors program. She’s dedicated and selfless when it comes to her honors students. She fights tooth and nail for us,” DeBarbieris said.

While the program does have requirements to join, Narro encourages anyone who may be interested to give it a try. She also wants honors students to know that she is always there for them.

“When they want to meet, we meet. All you have to do is send an email or call and we’re scheduling time. I’m very approachable and ready to talk to you and I’ll give a lot of encouragement, tough love sometimes, but also any information you need,” Narro said.

Students wanting to learn more about the SLU Honors Program can visit its webpage for more information.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributor
Jacob White
Jacob White, Staff Reporter
Jacob White is an English major and Spanish minor from Addis. He joined The Lion’s Roar in the Spring 2024 semester and will be graduating in the Fall 2024. After graduating, he plans to continue his educational career in graduate school where he hopes to continue studying English and eventually become a professor or work in the publishing industry. Jacob enjoys listening to music, writing, reading and learning new things. He loves to read science fiction, dystopian fiction,  historical fiction, classic literature and contemporary literature.  
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Feature
(Front left to right) SGA Big Three Levi Spears, Vice President, Kyle Hildago, President, and Rosemary Matthews, Chief Justice, pose together as they embark on their new leadership journey.
New SGA Big Three lead student body into 2024-2025
Former Lion Eugene Omalla raises baton triumphantly as he approaches finish line to secure a first-place finish for SLU in the 4x400 meter men's relay at the 2023 Southland Conference Championships. (May 6, 2023 - Commerce, Texas)
Former Lion wins gold at the 2024 Olympics
SLU President Dr. William Wainwright attends an interview in the Student Union Green Room after sitting in on a 2024 student orientation program.
Investments, infrastructure define SLU President Wainwright’s first year
Southeastern alumna Elana Guillory founded her own business titled "Elana's Graphics."
Local artist’s new business gives Hammond a splash of color
Leann Miller and her mother-in-law aid customers in checking out their merchandise at Bayou Booksellers.
Bubbling with joy, the Millers take over Bayou Booksellers
The Lion's Roar Black staff share their experiences
The Lion's Roar Black staff share their experiences
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal