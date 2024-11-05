SLU students Brooke Chatelain, Lily Kennedy take on entrepreneurship and higher education

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Southeastern students have proven themselves to be multifaceted time and time again. Most students pride themselves on their academic achievements, extracurricular activities, and social interactions. However, there is a select group of students who, in addition to balancing school and social life, have taken on the responsibility of becoming business owners.

Freshman art major Brooke Chatelain started her business Balloons by Brooke in 2021 when she was just fourteen years old. Balloons by Brooke is located in the greater New Orleans area, based out of Chatelain’s home. The business grew from there by word of mouth and is run through Chatelain’s Facebook and Instagram, @balloons_bybrooke.

Chatelain installs balloon set-ups and locally delivers them to her customers. The balloon arrangements all range in size and are uniquely designed.

“I started doing balloons for family and friends. Then they started asking me if I could do it for other parties. It started by word of mouth. People wanted to start paying me for them because they thought I did a good job,” said Chatelain.

For Catelain, there are blurred lines between school hours and work hours. “I normally respond to emails between classes and texts throughout the day,” said Chatelain. Chatelain’s biggest helpers are her mother and friends, who will help execute the delivery when needed.

Freshman artist and kinesiology major Lily Grace Kennedy is another Southeastern student business owner who operates directly out of her dorm room. Kennedy’s business is @lilygracepaints on Instagram, where she paints customizable pieces on all kinds of canvases, such as banners, bottles and more.

Although Kennedy started her journey with art at a young age, she never thought to pursue it as a career until this year. Kennedy started with sorority canvases, then bottles and more from there. Kennedy decided to give a hand-painted bottle as a sentimental gift. Then, people began messaging her about starting a business because of how much they enjoyed it. People who order from @lilygracepaints can order customizable gifts that are made to fit any occasion.

Student business ownership allows connections to be made with all different kinds of people through the university. These connections could present business owners an opportunity to establish relationships with their customers based on common ground due to the university’s role in their lives. Spreading the word around Southeastern’s campus and local area while expanding the business on a local level may help to establish business owners’ names in the community.

With Kennedy being a member of the Phi Mu sorority on campus, she has been able to reach many members with her work. “I have one-on-one connections with people, they’ll come up to me at school. Like sorority stuff, I know these people, I know these girls. It gives me a wider range of community,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy has high hopes for her future and the momentum of her business, @lilygracepaints. “I’m open to new opportunities. I want to eventually paint murals and open a boutique later in life, have something on the side where I could sell my work,” said Kennedy

Both freshman business owners want to get their names out there and reach the Southeastern community. For more information regarding Kennedy’s painting business, visit Facebook or Instagram @balloons_bybrooke and @lilygracepaints on Instagram regarding Chatelain’s balloon business.