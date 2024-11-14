Lady Lions set the pace for 2024-25 with decisive opening win

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Lady Lions opened their 2024-2025 season with an impressive 79-45 win over Millsaps on Monday, Nov. 4 at the University Center.

Their 29 forced turnovers, 16 steals and 43 transition points set the tone defensively, which led to a second-half eruption. Senior guard Taylor Bell led the way with 15 points for the Green and Gold, while graduate guard Alexius Horne scored 14 points in her first game back since her knee injury after the 2022-2023 season.

Senior forward Cheyanne Daniels had 14 points and nine rebounds, while senior guard Arianna Patton added 11 points.

In the first 20 minutes of play, the Lady Lions struggled for position on the scoreboard, shooting just 23.3% from the field. The team ended the first quarter with a four-point lead and exchanged leads back and forth with the Majors during the second quarter.

The Lady Lions entered the half with a marginal one-point lead, 25-24.

Head Coach Alya Guzzardo said the coaching staff “held her team responsible” for their first-half struggles.

“They took a good look in the mirror for the third quarter and knew they needed to come out hard and strong,” Guzzardo said.

Coming out of the half, the Lady Lions controlled the paint on both ends of the court. The defensive trifecta of junior forward Lexi Alexander, Bell and Daniels made their presence known by cutting off the Majors fast-breaks and heavily contesting shots, allowing only two points on fast-breaks.

Daniels and Alexander recorded 18 of the Lady Lions’ 45 rebounds, commanding the glass to stifle Millsaps’ inside scoring and provide the Lady Lions with a multitude of second-chance opportunities.

“Offensively, I wasn’t shooting how I wanted to, so if I wanted to make it up to my team, I knew I had to dominate the boards,” Alexander said.

The Lady Lions face off against Southern Miss at 6 p.m. tomorrow night. Fans can watch on ESPN+ or listen live on 90.9 The Lion.

As always, head to The Lion’s Roar for all things Lady Lions basketball.