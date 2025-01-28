Lady Lions’ dominating defense keeps them undefeated in SLC

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

On Saturday, Jan. 25, the Lady Lions (15-3, 9-0 SLC) set a new school record for the longest winning streak under Head Coach Alya Guzzardo after defeating the UIW Lady Cardinals (11-8, 6-4 SLC), 66-42.

UIW was ahead briefly in the first quarter, but the Lady Lions’ defensive pressure and an 8-point scoring run put them comfortably in the driver’s seat.

In the next period, the Lady Lions hit back-to-back 3-pointers from senior guard Kaili Chamberlin and junior guard Allaisa Washington, ending the first half hitting 44% from behind the line. They would end the first half ahead, 32-20.

The Lady Lions’ stifling defense snuffed out all hope for UIW in the third. SLU scored ten points off seven turnovers, effectively putting the game to bed.

The Lady Cardinals tried to come back but SLU held a sizable lead above 20 points throughout the fourth quarter. The Lady Lions defense finished the game with 15 steals and scored over 25 points from forced turnovers.

The offense shot 46.9% from the field, 37% behind the line, and 77.8% from the free-throw line.

“Our offense comes from our defense because when we turn up our defense, our offense doesn’t have to worry as much,” Guzzardo said.

Nicholls transfer Lexi Alexander led the way with a team-leading 13 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Senior guard Alexius Horne and junior guard Jalencia Pierre forced eight turnovers and dished five assists.

The Lady Lions increased their win streak to ten after they blew out the HCU Lady Huskies, (5-14, 2-8 SLC) 65-41 on Monday, Jan. 27.

While they didn’t shoot well, their defense again put on a monstrous performance, holding HCU to single-digit point totals in the third and fourth quarters. Alongside their defense, efficient shooting from the free throw line (85.7%) made the difference.

The Lady Lions’ next game is a heavyweight bout against no. 2 Lamar (14-4, 9-0 SLC). The marquee matchup between the two unbeaten SLC squads is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30 in the University Center. Fans can watch live or listen live at 90.9 The Lion.

As always, visit The Lion’s Roar for more information on Lady Lions basketball.