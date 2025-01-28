The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

Lady Lions’ dominating defense keeps them undefeated in SLC

Sean Hoffman, Assistant Sports Editor in TrainingJanuary 28, 2025
Sean Hoffman
Taylor Bell leaps toward the goal and shuts down the UIW point guard in the Lady Lions’ huge win over their SLC rival. (Hammond, La. – Saturday, Jan. 27)
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

On Saturday, Jan. 25, the Lady Lions (15-3, 9-0 SLC) set a new school record for the longest winning streak under Head Coach Alya Guzzardo after defeating the UIW Lady Cardinals (11-8, 6-4 SLC), 66-42.

UIW was ahead briefly in the first quarter, but the Lady Lions’ defensive pressure and an 8-point scoring run put them comfortably in the driver’s seat. 

In the next period, the Lady Lions hit back-to-back 3-pointers from senior guard Kaili Chamberlin and junior guard Allaisa Washington, ending the first half hitting 44% from behind the line. They would end the first half ahead, 32-20.

The Lady Lions’ stifling defense snuffed out all hope for UIW in the third. SLU scored ten points off seven turnovers, effectively putting the game to bed. 

The Lady Cardinals tried to come back but SLU held a sizable lead above 20 points throughout the fourth quarter. The Lady Lions defense finished the game with 15 steals and scored over 25 points from forced turnovers. 

The offense shot 46.9% from the field, 37% behind the line, and 77.8% from the free-throw line.

“Our offense comes from our defense because when we turn up our defense, our offense doesn’t have to worry as much,” Guzzardo said.

Nicholls transfer Lexi Alexander led the way with a team-leading 13 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Senior guard Alexius Horne and junior guard Jalencia Pierre forced eight turnovers and dished five assists. 

The Lady Lions increased their win streak to ten after they blew out the HCU Lady Huskies, (5-14, 2-8 SLC) 65-41 on Monday, Jan. 27. 

While they didn’t shoot well, their defense again put on a monstrous performance, holding HCU to single-digit point totals in the third and fourth quarters. Alongside their defense, efficient shooting from the free throw line (85.7%) made the difference. 

The Lady Lions’ next game is a heavyweight bout against no. 2 Lamar (14-4, 9-0 SLC). The marquee matchup between the two unbeaten SLC squads is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30 in the University Center. Fans can watch live or listen live at 90.9 The Lion.

As always, visit The Lion’s Roar for more information on Lady Lions basketball. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributor
Sean Hoffman
Sean Hoffman, Staff Reporter
Sean Hoffman is a junior sports communication major from Gonzales. He plans to graduate in the Fall of 2026 and plans to work in the sports media industry. His goals are to become a professional sports writer and to start his own sports talk show in the future. Sean enjoys taking photos at sporting events to grow his social media page to show others you can do anything and everything you put your mind to. In his free time, Sean enjoys watching horror movies with friends and going out to watch football on the weekends.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$630
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in On Campus
Senior middle-distance runner Javon-Taye Williams finishes strong and secures first place in men’s 600 meters while setting a personal record of 1:19.33 at the LSU Purple Tiger meet on Friday, Jan. 17.
Lions win gold, set records in 2025 indoor season opener
The Lady Lions bench erupts in celebration during their record-setting victory over Lamar. (Hammond, La. - Thursday, Jan. 30)
Lady Lions preserve SLC perfection in win over Lamar
Freshman forward Jeremy Elyzee skies to the rim for a ridiculous slam against HCU.
Lions surge past Cardinals, see winning streak snapped by Huskies
The delegates for the Miss Southeastern 2025 scholarship competition.
Meet the 2025 Miss Southeastern delegates
A Pentecostal preacher from Consuming Fire Fellowship bellows out a sermon to SLU passersby.
OPINION | Consuming Fire and the consequences of free speech
Winter weather pushes beginning of Spring 2025 online
Winter weather pushes beginning of Spring 2025 online
More in Sports
New SLU sports dietician Rachel Jeoffroy is ready to help student athletes make mindful, enjoyable eating decisions.
Fueling for success with Rachel Jeoffroy
Graduate guard Alexius Horne poises herself to defend against the oncoming UTRGV offense. (Hammond, La. - Jan. 2, 2025)
SLU superstar Alexius Horne looks to pounce into the pros
SLU Rugby battles against Vanderbilt, ultimately losing on a controversial postgame ruling. (Hammond, La. - Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024)
Southeastern Rugby falls to Vanderbilt on controversial final drive
Senior middle hitter Hannah Brewer serves up the ball against conference rival Lamar (Hammond, La. - Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024)
Top-seeded Lady Lions host Southland Tournament in Hammond, America
The Lady Lions roar in celebration against Stephen F. Austin. (Hammond, La. - Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024)
Lady Lions serve up UTRGV, cinch SLC regular season title
Junior guard Jalencia Pierre takes the ball up halfcourt during the Lady Lions' blowout win vs. Millsaps. (Hammond, La. - Monday, Nov. 4, 2024)
Lady Lions set the pace for 2024-25 with decisive opening win
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$630
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal