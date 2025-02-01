The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

Lady Lions preserve SLC perfection in win over Lamar

Romeo Agdamag, Staff Photographer February 1, 2025
Romeo Agdamag
The Lady Lions bench erupts in celebration during their record-setting victory over Lamar. (Hammond, La. – Thursday, Jan. 30)
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

On Jan. 30, the Lady Lions (17-3, 11-0 SLC) remained on top of the SLC after a historic win against Lamar (14-5 9-1 SLC),  60-48. 

In the first period, Lamar fought to hold a seven-point lead, but Southeastern clawed its way back with a suffocating defense to tie the game at 14-14 by period’s end.

Throughout the first half, the Lady Lions’ defense forced three turnovers and capitalized by scoring layups. Senior guard Arianna Patton hit a three to secure a 27-24 lead heading into halftime.

Graduate student guard Alexius Horne reflected on the team’s defense in the first half. 

“We just stuck to our defense. That’s our motto, and that’s how we get going. We were able to get those easy layups and major turnovers making those points in transition; that’s what we kept doing,”  Horne said. 

After halftime, junior forward Lexi Alexander started the third quarter strong, extending the lead with four points. The Lady Lions would force five more turnovers—each converted into points—adding 10 of their 21 third-period points. Southeastern would finish the period with double the total Lamar scored.

Entering the fourth quarter, the energy from the crowd was electric. The fans knew that a Southeastern victory was imminent. Horne and junior guard Allasia Washington put on a last-minute clinic, combining for an additional 12 points that ended Lamar’s winning streak and gave the Lady Lions their 11th consecutive win.

With Alexander’s four third-quarter points, she reached the 1,000-career-point milestone, and Horne’s clinic in the fourth allowed her to follow suit. Together, they became the first two players in Southeastern’s women’s basketball history to reach this mark.
“We’re a team of runs. We got after it on the defensive end and had easy buckets on the offensive end. At one point, we were only scoring the ball in transition. We forced 19 turnovers and had 12 steals, and that’s big for us” Guzzardo said.

The Lady Lions are currently playing against the UNO Privateers in a defensive slugfest at the University Center. Tune in on ESPN+ or listen to it on 90.9 The Lion. As always, visit The Lion’s Roar for more articles and sports coverage.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributor
Romeo Agdamag
Romeo Agdamag, Staff Photographer
Romeo Agdamag is a freshman marketing major with a minor in photography. He began working as a staff reporter for The Lion’s Roar in the Fall of 2024 with plans to graduate in the Spring of 2028. While working for The Lion’s Roar, he also runs a photography business that he plans to pursue once he graduates. In his free time, he enjoys playing video games, traveling, and hobby photography.   
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$630
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in On Campus
Senior middle-distance runner Javon-Taye Williams finishes strong and secures first place in men’s 600 meters while setting a personal record of 1:19.33 at the LSU Purple Tiger meet on Friday, Jan. 17.
Lions win gold, set records in 2025 indoor season opener
Freshman forward Jeremy Elyzee skies to the rim for a ridiculous slam against HCU.
Lions surge past Cardinals, see winning streak snapped by Huskies
Taylor Bell leaps toward the goal and shuts down the UIW point guard in the Lady Lions' huge win over their SLC rival. (Hammond, La. - Saturday, Jan. 27)
Lady Lions' dominating defense keeps them undefeated in SLC
The delegates for the Miss Southeastern 2025 scholarship competition.
Meet the 2025 Miss Southeastern delegates
A Pentecostal preacher from Consuming Fire Fellowship bellows out a sermon to SLU passersby.
OPINION | Consuming Fire and the consequences of free speech
Winter weather pushes beginning of Spring 2025 online
Winter weather pushes beginning of Spring 2025 online
More in Sports
New SLU sports dietician Rachel Jeoffroy is ready to help student athletes make mindful, enjoyable eating decisions.
Fueling for success with Rachel Jeoffroy
Graduate guard Alexius Horne poises herself to defend against the oncoming UTRGV offense. (Hammond, La. - Jan. 2, 2025)
SLU superstar Alexius Horne looks to pounce into the pros
SLU Rugby battles against Vanderbilt, ultimately losing on a controversial postgame ruling. (Hammond, La. - Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024)
Southeastern Rugby falls to Vanderbilt on controversial final drive
Senior middle hitter Hannah Brewer serves up the ball against conference rival Lamar (Hammond, La. - Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024)
Top-seeded Lady Lions host Southland Tournament in Hammond, America
The Lady Lions roar in celebration against Stephen F. Austin. (Hammond, La. - Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024)
Lady Lions serve up UTRGV, cinch SLC regular season title
Junior guard Jalencia Pierre takes the ball up halfcourt during the Lady Lions' blowout win vs. Millsaps. (Hammond, La. - Monday, Nov. 4, 2024)
Lady Lions set the pace for 2024-25 with decisive opening win
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$630
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal