Lions baseball hosts annual fundraiser gala

Bogi Csordas, Staff Reporter February 4, 2025
Bogi Csordas
Junior pitcher Tony Torres holds up two signed cleats during the baseball team’s annual fundraising gala.
On Saturday, Jan. 18, the Southeastern baseball team held its twentieth annual auction in the Student Union Ballroom.

During the night, around three hundred and fifty attendees, including former and alumni players, current staff members, administrators, local business owners and proud supporters, raised money for the baseball program, which will be used for travel, operations and equipment. 

Head Coach Bobby Barbier said the auction is about more than just fundraising. In his view, the auction is an investment from the local community, and he said he wants to make a return on that investment. 

“We want you to give because we want to give back. We want [the donors] not just to come and give money and it goes in the air somewhere. We want to have a return on what they give, whether it’s in the local businesses, restaurants or just having a great time at the baseball games,” Barbier said. 

The event kicked off with a cocktail hour, followed by dinner and live and silent auctions. Donors bid on jerseys of professional players such as Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes and MLB and former SLU pitcher Wade Miley. 

They also bid on weekend getaways, merchandise from the team and packages offered by local businesses and sponsors. 

According to athletic director Jay Artigues, the reason for their success is their supporters, who contribute to the growth of the baseball team, athletics and Southeastern as a whole. 

“We couldn’t do the things we do, facility-wise, operational-wise or running the type of programs that we run. That’s why we are so successful, because of the people that support us,” Artigues said. 

Redshirt senior pitcher Brennan Stuprich was awarded the #18 jersey to continue the legacy of former pitching coach Kaleb Manuel. The jersey is an honor for the player, which stands for mental toughness, courage, authentic character and perseverance.

WiseGuys Daiquiries, a local business owned by former baseball player Sal Durante, sponsored the event.

Durante highlighted the importance of community involvement and support since, as former players, they can relate to the challenges current players face. 

“These kids do this because they love it. Not all of them are going to the next level so it is important to have people backing them up because they don’t have a lot of financial support in a smaller school like Southeastern,” Durante said. 

On February 14-16, the Lions will face Lindenwood at the Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field for their home opener, followed by another home game against Tulane on Wednesday, Feb. 19. 

For more information, check out the baseball schedule and stay posted to The Lion’s Roar.

About the Contributor
Bogi Csordas
Bogi Csordas, Staff Reporter
Bogi Csordas is a Hungarian student-athlete on the women’s tennis team who joined the Lion’s Roar in the fall of 2023. She is a senior English major graduating in May 2025 and already has a degree in Communication and Media Studies. Her goal is to work in media or public relations in the future. She loves traveling and exploring new places and cultures. Outside of school and work, her passions are reading, photography, and going to sports events.
