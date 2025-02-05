The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

Rebecca Mercante’s pop-up bookstore elevates Hammond’s literary scene

Bogi Csordas, Staff Reporter February 5, 2025
Bogi Csordas
Rebecca Mercante holds up “Normal People” by Sally Rooney while displaying her book at Luma Coffee Roasters in downtown Hammond.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In 2024, book lover Rebecca Mercante took her passion for literature to the next level when she established Bird Nest Books, a pop-up bookstore in Hammond to serve the community and its book lovers. 

Mercante is a native of Loranger, but Hammond is a town close to her heart since she was a student at Southeastern Louisiana University. 

One of her first memories of reading is with, “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr, a historical fiction book about World War II. Doerr’s novel, alongside the classic John Steinbeck novel “The Grapes of Wrath,” established her love for the genre.

“What’s so beautiful about books is that with every different book you read, you get a little piece of the author, time period and characters. Every time I read a book, I feel like I gained a new perspective or learned something I didn’t know,” Mercante said. 

The name “Bird Nest Books” came from her love for nature and literature, expressed through the symbol of a few books taking shelter in a nest.

During Mercante’s pop-ups, she brings her collection of books to the arranged location and decorates the space by displaying the books and her antiques.

“Since I am from here, I couldn’t wait to move away from Hammond, but then it started to feel like home. Here everyone knows each other and there’s a real sense of community. I’ve built so many friendships and it’s been great to see more people getting into reading. It just makes Hammond feel even more special,” Mercante said. 

For the location of her first-pop up event, Mercante chose Luma Coffee Roasters because of her personal experience with the downtown coffee shop, She said it has a calming environment and welcoming atmosphere. 

“I wanted Luma for my first one because I love this place so much. I spent so much time here reading or for a test so it just felt like this was a good place to start. I felt comfortable here,” Mercante said. 

Mercante’s goal for the future is to organize monthly pop-up events in Hammond and eventually have her own cozy bookstore in Hammond. Her inspiration for a future bookstore in the heart of Hammond is Cavalier House Books, located in Denham Springs. 

She said, “I felt like this is what Hammond needs. We need a bookstore in downtown Hammond.” 

The next pop-up event is at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Taylor’s Coffee in downtown Hammond.  

For more information, follow Bird Nest Books on Instagram.

1
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributor
Bogi Csordas
Bogi Csordas, Staff Reporter
Bogi Csordas is a Hungarian student-athlete on the women’s tennis team who joined the Lion’s Roar in the fall of 2023. She is a senior English major graduating in May 2025 and already has a degree in Communication and Media Studies. Her goal is to work in media or public relations in the future. She loves traveling and exploring new places and cultures. Outside of school and work, her passions are reading, photography, and going to sports events.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$630
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Feature
New SLU sports dietician Rachel Jeoffroy is ready to help student athletes make mindful, enjoyable eating decisions.
Fueling for success with Rachel Jeoffroy
Graduate guard Alexius Horne poises herself to defend against the oncoming UTRGV offense. (Hammond, La. - Jan. 2, 2025)
SLU superstar Alexius Horne looks to pounce into the pros
Celebrating 50 years of SLU student radio
Celebrating 50 years of SLU student radio
Person of interest seen riding bike near CSTB building. Courtesy of Southeastern security cameras
UPD searching for burglary suspect
Freshman Lily Grace Kennedy has big plans for her new student business.
SLU students Brooke Chatelain, Lily Kennedy take on entrepreneurship and higher education
Hailey Giaratano’s journey from MVP to mentor and coach
Hailey Giaratano’s journey from MVP to mentor and coach
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$630
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal