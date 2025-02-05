Rebecca Mercante’s pop-up bookstore elevates Hammond’s literary scene

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In 2024, book lover Rebecca Mercante took her passion for literature to the next level when she established Bird Nest Books, a pop-up bookstore in Hammond to serve the community and its book lovers.

Mercante is a native of Loranger, but Hammond is a town close to her heart since she was a student at Southeastern Louisiana University.

One of her first memories of reading is with, “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr, a historical fiction book about World War II. Doerr’s novel, alongside the classic John Steinbeck novel “The Grapes of Wrath,” established her love for the genre.

“What’s so beautiful about books is that with every different book you read, you get a little piece of the author, time period and characters. Every time I read a book, I feel like I gained a new perspective or learned something I didn’t know,” Mercante said.

The name “Bird Nest Books” came from her love for nature and literature, expressed through the symbol of a few books taking shelter in a nest.

During Mercante’s pop-ups, she brings her collection of books to the arranged location and decorates the space by displaying the books and her antiques.

“Since I am from here, I couldn’t wait to move away from Hammond, but then it started to feel like home. Here everyone knows each other and there’s a real sense of community. I’ve built so many friendships and it’s been great to see more people getting into reading. It just makes Hammond feel even more special,” Mercante said.

For the location of her first-pop up event, Mercante chose Luma Coffee Roasters because of her personal experience with the downtown coffee shop, She said it has a calming environment and welcoming atmosphere.

“I wanted Luma for my first one because I love this place so much. I spent so much time here reading or for a test so it just felt like this was a good place to start. I felt comfortable here,” Mercante said.

Mercante’s goal for the future is to organize monthly pop-up events in Hammond and eventually have her own cozy bookstore in Hammond. Her inspiration for a future bookstore in the heart of Hammond is Cavalier House Books, located in Denham Springs.

She said, “I felt like this is what Hammond needs. We need a bookstore in downtown Hammond.”

The next pop-up event is at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Taylor’s Coffee in downtown Hammond.

For more information, follow Bird Nest Books on Instagram.