Lady Lions extend SLC win streak to lucky number 13

The Lady Lions defeated the UNO Privateers and HCU Huskies over the last week, extending their conference winning streak to thirteen games.

SLU vs. UNO

During the first period, the Lady Lions’ defense struggled to close possessions, as the Privateers scored six second-chance points from offensive rebounds to end the period ahead of the Lady Lions 17-10.

SLU quickly fired back in the second with a jump shot from junior guard Jalencia Pierre, which started a 12-point scoring run with two 3-pointers from the Baton Rouge native guard Alexius Horne. They shot a blistering 52.9% in the field and headed into the locker room ahead 31-23.

“In the first period, we had a slight downfall but we came together to up the pressure and play lights out on defense, which helped us force turnovers and come back,” Pierre said.

UNO slowed SLU’s potent offense to start the second half, recording three turnovers and scoring eight points in the paint. Although UNO would quiet down the Lady Lions and score three points more than them through the third period, it wasn’t enough to shut them out, as they stayed ahead 44-39.

The final period was a defensive struggle, as both teams made only five shots altogether; the rest of the scoring came from the charity stripe. SLU managed to extend and preserve their lead thanks to timely free throw shooting and great defense, outlasting the Privateers to win 59-50.

After the game, Head Coach Ayla Guzzardo shared her positive takeaways that the team could carry forward from this game.

“We have been blessed to be ahead in previous games, but in this game, we know it can be hard to play against UNO and they gave it their all. But we know how to play adversity, and it’s something we will take from this win,” Guzzardo said.

Horne caused havoc in the tight victory, recording one steal and five turnovers; she also led all scorers with 19 points. This was her fifth consecutive game with double figures as she hit 2-3 behind the line and shot 7-15 from the field.

Alongside her was Pierre, who was all over the court this game with 11 points after shooting 40% from the field and defensively had five assists with two steals and three turnovers. Senior forward Cheyanne Daniels had her third straight game scoring in double figures, putting up 15 points for the Lions.

SLU vs. HCU

Southeastern stymied Houston Christian 58-31 on the road last night for its 13th straight victory to open Southland Conference play.

The Lady Lions’ 31 points surrendered to the Huskies was the lowest total allowed in conference play to an opponent this season.

Senior forward Cheyanne Daniels led SLU with 14 points and 10 rebounds, recording her second double-double of the campaign, both against HCU.

The Miami native posted 12 points and 15 rebounds at home against the Huskies on Jan. 27.

Freshman guard Tyreona Sibley joined Daniels as the only two Lady Lions in double figures, scoring 10 points off the bench on an efficient 5/7 from the field.

The Central High product also snared five rebounds.

Defensively, the Green and Gold held Houston Christian to a meager 25.6% shooting percentage for the game and forced 23 Husky turnovers.

As a unit, SLU amassed 15 steals against HCU, with four different players snagging several.

Sophomore guard Avari Berry had four, while Taylor Bell, Allasia Washington and Pierre swiped a pair each.

The red-hot Lady Lions (19-3, 13-0 SLC) are currently enthralled in a battle against the Incarnate Word Cardinals (14-8, 9-4 SLC) in San Antonio.

Fans can follow live on ESPN+ or 90.9 The Lion.

As always, for all things Lady Lions Basketball, visit The Lion’s Roar.