Decorated Lions aiming for SLC gold in 2025

Southeastern baseball is set to begin its 2025 campaign this Friday, Feb. 14, with a four-game series against Lindenwood.

The Lions achieved a 30-28 record last year, their first winning record since 2021. The improved Green and Gold made a run all the way to the Southland Conference tournament semifinals, eventually bowing out to eventual champions Nicholls. This year’s squad will look to build upon last year’s deep run.

Head Coach Bobby Barbier and the rest of his staff have been working to put the best team on the diamond to recreate the success.

“We have been putting this roster together, and I just have to commend my staff for doing a great job. [We’re] a very talented group, now we just have to play well. They work hard and do the right things. If we keep doing that we will have another successful year,” Barbier said. “We have a lot of new guys that will be a part of the team’s success, including an exciting group of young pitchers that need innings.”

TJ Salvaggio and Brennan Stuprich, first-team all-conference selections, and Larson Fabre, the former Southland Conference freshman of the year, are returning to SLU.

Salvaggio, the senior infielder from Slidell, hit a team-high 13 home runs and boasted a .291 batting average, earning first-team nods on both the All-Conference teams and the All-Academic teams.

Pitcher Brennan Stuprich, a redshirt senior from Kenner who tallied an impressive season with the Lions, will play a vital role in the team’s ‘25 campaign. Stuprich held a 6-3 record and has two Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week awards to accompany his All-Conference selection.

One of the more exciting returns for SLU is pitcher Larson Fabre, a redshirt sophomore out of Denham Springs. Fabre played in relief through 2024, holding opponents to just north of a .200 batting average and only 22 hits in 28 innings pitched.

SLU will face a gauntlet of teams this season. It will take on tough non-conference opponents such as Tulane at home and LSU, Ole Miss and Memphis on the road.

The Lions will open their season in a series against Lindenwood from February 14-16. They look to start hot and continue to improve in the SLC.

The conference away series includes traveling to Stephen F. Austin, UNO for the Pontchartrain Bowl, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, McNeese and HCU. The season ends against Nicholls.

The conference home series includes hosting UTRGV in their first year at the Southland Conference, UIW and Lamar.