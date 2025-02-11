The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

Decorated Lions aiming for SLC gold in 2025

Joey Brezinsky, Staff Reporter February 11, 2025
Joey Brezinsky
Redshirt senior pitcher Brennan Stuprich winds up at the mound during a scrimmage in September 2024.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Southeastern baseball is set to begin its 2025 campaign this Friday, Feb. 14, with a four-game series against Lindenwood. 

The Lions achieved a 30-28 record last year, their first winning record since 2021. The improved Green and Gold made a run all the way to the Southland Conference tournament semifinals, eventually bowing out to eventual champions Nicholls. This year’s squad will look to build upon last year’s deep run.

Head Coach Bobby Barbier and the rest of his staff have been working to put the best team on the diamond to recreate the success.

“We have been putting this roster together, and I just have to commend my staff for doing a great job. [We’re] a very talented group, now we just have to play well. They work hard and do the right things. If we keep doing that we will have another successful year,” Barbier said. “We have a lot of new guys that will be a part of the team’s success, including an exciting group of young pitchers that need innings.” 

TJ Salvaggio and Brennan Stuprich, first-team all-conference selections, and Larson Fabre, the former Southland Conference freshman of the year, are returning to SLU.

Salvaggio, the senior infielder from Slidell, hit a team-high 13 home runs and boasted a .291 batting average, earning first-team nods on both the All-Conference teams and the All-Academic teams.

Pitcher Brennan Stuprich, a redshirt senior from Kenner who tallied an impressive season with the Lions, will play a vital role in the team’s ‘25 campaign. Stuprich held a 6-3 record and has two Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week awards to accompany his All-Conference selection. 

One of the more exciting returns for SLU is pitcher Larson Fabre, a redshirt sophomore out of Denham Springs. Fabre played in relief through 2024, holding opponents to just north of a .200 batting average and only 22 hits in 28 innings pitched.

SLU will face a gauntlet of teams this season. It will take on tough non-conference opponents such as Tulane at home and LSU, Ole Miss and Memphis on the road.

The Lions will open their season in a series against Lindenwood from February 14-16. They look to start hot and continue to improve in the SLC.

The conference away series includes traveling to Stephen F. Austin, UNO for the Pontchartrain Bowl, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, McNeese and HCU. The season ends against Nicholls.

 The conference home series includes hosting UTRGV in their first year at the Southland Conference, UIW and Lamar.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributor
Joey Brezinsky
Joey Brezinsky, Staff Reporter
Joseph Brezinsky is a communication major from Luling, where he discovered his love for all things sports-related. Whether it’s whitewater rafting, a round of golf or cheering on the Saints in the Dome, Joey thrives on activity and social events. But, when he’s not putting bat to ball, he enjoys putting pen to paper. With a focus in sports media, Joey unites his love of sports and fitness with a passion for creative writing. He joined The Lion’s Roar in the Fall of ‘24. After graduating in the Spring of ‘25, he hopes to embark on a career in broadcast journalism.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$630
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in On Campus
Senior Southeastern guard Sam Hines Jr. flushes dunk with authority versus Lamar at the University Center. (Feb. 3, 2025 - Hammond)
Lions go Cardinal hunting with wins over Lamar and UIW
Senior guard Taylor Bell battles in the paint against UNO.
Lady Lions extend SLC win streak to lucky number 13
Junior pitcher Tony Torres holds up two signed cleats during the baseball team's annual fundraising gala.
Lions baseball hosts annual fundraiser gala
Dr. Eric Summers, vice president for student affairs, presents freshman health systems management major Aidan Hidalgo with the Outstanding Freshman of the Year award at the 2024 DSA Awards Convocation.
DSA Awards nominations now open
Lions leap around in historic 2025 Louisiana snowstorm
Senior middle-distance runner Javon-Taye Williams finishes strong and secures first place in men’s 600 meters while setting a personal record of 1:19.33 at the LSU Purple Tiger meet on Friday, Jan. 17.
Lions win gold, set records in 2025 indoor season opener
More in Sports
The Lady Lions bench erupts in celebration during their record-setting victory over Lamar. (Hammond, La. - Thursday, Jan. 30)
Lady Lions preserve SLC perfection in win over Lamar
Freshman forward Jeremy Elyzee skies to the rim for a ridiculous slam against HCU.
Lions surge past Cardinals, see winning streak snapped by Huskies
Taylor Bell leaps toward the goal and shuts down the UIW point guard in the Lady Lions' huge win over their SLC rival. (Hammond, La. - Saturday, Jan. 27)
Lady Lions' dominating defense keeps them undefeated in SLC
New SLU sports dietician Rachel Jeoffroy is ready to help student athletes make mindful, enjoyable eating decisions.
Fueling for success with Rachel Jeoffroy
Graduate guard Alexius Horne poises herself to defend against the oncoming UTRGV offense. (Hammond, La. - Jan. 2, 2025)
SLU superstar Alexius Horne looks to pounce into the pros
SLU Rugby battles against Vanderbilt, ultimately losing on a controversial postgame ruling. (Hammond, La. - Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024)
Southeastern Rugby falls to Vanderbilt on controversial final drive
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$630
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal