SLU tennis commands the court in sweep over Louisiana Christian

The Lady Lions tennis team extended their win streak to four, dominating Louisiana Christian 7-0 last Friday, Feb. 14.

During the doubles matches, SLU tennis showed no remorse, nabbing the doubles point with wins on courts one and two. Sophomore Bente Bierma and junior Pantchakorn “Fresh” Suanarsa won their fourth straight doubles match.

On court three, sophomore Taisia Bolsova and senior Bogi Csordas mounted a comeback to win 7-5 and sweep the doubles matches 3-0.

Head Coach Jason Hayes reflected on the decisive doubles win.



“I really liked what I saw from our team today. We’re really starting to get comfortable with our offense, and we’re finding success because of it. [Taisia] and Bogi coming back to win the match is the progress we are striving for and will continue to strive for as the season progresses,” Hayes said.

The Green and Gold then proceeded to win every singles match.

Sophomore Leana Gomez was the first to finish, not dropping a single set en route to a 6-1, 6-3 victory. Gomez, Bolsova and Suanarsa haven’t dropped a set since the team’s last defeat to ULL.

Bierma gritted out a three-set win (6-2, 6-7, 10-8) over Louisiana Christian’s Roquel Coelho Rodrig to put the finishing touches on a 7-0 sweep. She was overcome with emotion after the 10-8 final set, shedding tears of triumph when she won the match.

“I’m very happy because I fought until the end of the match. I was staying really consistent and focused throughout the match, which helped me massively toward the end to secure a win for the team,” Bierma said.

The Green and Gold will be back tonight at 5 p.m. to face Loyola New Orleans, their first match in a busy three-game week. Fans can come watch and support at the Southeastern Tennis Complex across from Louisiana Hall.