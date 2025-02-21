Lion baseball can’t get it done at home, fall to Tulane

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

SLU baseball swept Lindenwood this past weekend in a four-game series to open the 2025 campaign, but could not hold on to an early three-run lead against Tulane on Wednesday to remain unbeaten.

The Green Wave defeated the Lions 5-3 in a competitive in-state affair.

At Pat Kenelly Diamond, the Hammond, America faithful felt the full impact of the wind chill: the Lions hosted Tulane in 30-degree weather.

The cold did not force a slow start. SLU struck early, scoring three runs in the first. One score came from an errant pickoff attempt and two off the bats of Mo Little and Conner O’Neal.

The game fell silent, with both teams getting off the field without giving up any runs, until the sixth, when Tulane found a way to break through. After two RBI singles and an error at third, the Lions found themselves down 4-3 with three innings remaining.

Despite multiple baserunners in the late innings, SLU could not find home plate, leaving players in scoring positions several times.

The Green Wave brought another runner home in the eighth and closed out the game, continuing to hold SLU scoreless for the final two innings.

Southeastern falls to 4-1 on the year and looks to shake off this defeat and get back into form as they host Alcorn State this weekend (Friday at 1 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m., Sunday at 1 p.m.).

The Lions will look to recapture their past weekend form when they swept Lindenwood 4-0.

SLU won by scores of 6-0 (Friday, Feb. 14), 18-7, 13-3 (Saturday, Feb. 15 – DH) and 6-5 (Sunday, Feb. 16).

Redshirt senior pitcher Brennan Stuprich struck out a career-high 13 batters in Friday’s shutout, earning himself Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week.

The Kenner native threw 5.0 innings, surrendering just a single hit to the visiting Lions.

Saturday’s doubleheader featured a pair of hitting bonanzas as SLU produced 31 combined runs in a pair of comfortable victories.

Sunday’s series capper was a bit more cinematic; trailing 5-2 entering the bottom of the ninth, Southeastern tallied four for a stunning come-from-behind win.

Senior right fielder Parker Coley walked it off with a single to left field as teammate Ben Robichaux raced around third to score from second, sending Alumni Field into a frenzy.

Lions fans can come watch this weekend’s series against Alcorn State or listen live on 90.9 The Lion.

Head to The Lion’s Roar for more information on SLU baseball.