Construction, renovations continue on D Vickers

Lindsay Miller, News EditorFebruary 25, 2025
Lindsay Miller
Construction crews continue to work on D Vickers, hoping to be finished by the end of the summer.
The construction of D Vickers may soon be coming to a close as Kenneth Howe, director of Facility Planning, stated they hope to be done by the end of summer 2025. 

A few setbacks delayed progress at the beginning of construction, but nothing major, according to Howe. 

“Once construction started there were just minor changes. This is common in all construction projects, especially ones of this size,” Howe said. 

Howe made sure to emphasize the impact the remodeled building will have on current and future students. 

“It is being completely transformed with all the new windows that will allow a lot of light to come in. There will also be a lot of new technology added to the building for students and professors to use,” Howe said. 

One of the biggest changes included in the renovation will be the addition of the multimedia and broadcasting center. 

There will also be a plaza added to the area in front of the library where the road and parking once were, which is sponsored by the SGA. By constructing this plaza, the university is attempting to make the campus more pedestrian-friendly. 

Because the growing population of students may be a concern to some, the university is in the process of expanding D Vickers in order to accommodate. 

Some classrooms, studios and labs have been added to the original floor plan, offering an additional 33,000 square feet. 

Howe said he is especially excited for people to see the difference, particularly those who have seen the building through all of its stages. He hopes it will also help students realize the university is prepared for the future. 

There are plans in the works for a ribbon cutting, but dates have yet to be established. 

Stay tuned to The Lion’s Roar website, Instagram or FaceBook pages for future updates on D Vickers’ construction. 

About the Contributor
Lindsay Miller
Lindsay Miller, News Editor
Lindsay Miller
