The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

CAB, SGA to host roaring masquerade experience

Roselyn Rivas, Social Media Content ManagerFebruary 25, 2025
Roselyn Rivas
CAB and SGA will host a Mardi Gras-themed Centennial ball on Thursday, March 6.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Bring your beads, sparkles and feathers to the Mardi Gras Centennial Ball: Roarin’ in the Quarter at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 6 in the Student Union Ballroom.

This first-of-its-kind event, which will include music, dancing, and food, will be hosted by the Campus Activities Board and sponsored by the Student Government Association.

SGA President Kyle Hidalgo said, “This idea came up naturally in both CAB and SGA. We wanted to do a Centennial ball for students and they wanted to do a Mardi Gras ball. Near the end of fall, we decided that we should join up and combine the two.” 

To count down to Southeastern’s 100th birthday on Sept. 14, many celebrations, including the Mardi Gras Centennial Ball, have blossomed, giving SLU students the chance to experience a historic year.

“Our goal is to blend Louisiana’s rich cultural heritage with the excitement of Southeastern’s 100th year,” said CAB President Sonja Bhatta. “This milestone celebration is about honoring our history while embracing the spirit of Mardi Gras.”

SGA financially covered the event while CAB planned and marketed it.

The origins of Mardi Gras, or Carnival, can be traced back to the 17th and 18th centuries in medieval Europe, where people planned great feasts and ignored societal norms. Today, Mardi Gras is celebrated not just in Louisiana but all around the world, including Brazil and Belgium.

Students should expect a blend of the rich history of Southeastern’s 100 years and the vibrant Mardi Gras season. 

“The centennial year must be bigger and better than anything before. Our SGA has been focused on living up to the celebration with $150,000 for a new centennial plaza and with homecoming playing into the theme,” Hidalgo said.

The Roarin’ in the Quarter Ball will give students a break from studying, in exchange for a night of jazzy elegance.

“We encourage everyone to fully immerse themselves in the experience. Formal ball gowns and suits are encouraged, though not required. Expect music, delicious food, stunning decorations and a lively atmosphere that captures the essence of this historic event.”

Students can secure their spot by signing up through the Eventbrite link on CAB’s or SGA’s Instagram. 

However, no student will be turned away if not registered, as CAB and SGA want every student to be a part of the celebration.

In preparation for the event, CAB organized a formal attire drive from Monday, Feb. 24 to Wednesday, Feb. 26. Students can donate gently used formal attire from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Office for Student Engagement. For more information, email [email protected] or call 985-549-5467.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributor
Roselyn Rivas
Roselyn Rivas, Social Media Content Manager
Roselyn Rivas is a strategic communication major from Gonzales. She recently joined The Lion’s Roar in Fall 2024 and is excited to be on the team. She also holds the role of social media strategist for the Association of Latin American Students, which is an organization dedicated to empowering the Latin community. Planning to graduate in 2026, Rosie aspires to have a career as a social media executive for high-end brands such as Apple or Glossier. When she’s not surfing the media and creating graphics, you can find her with her cats, drinking coffee or with family.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$630
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in News
Construction crews continue to work on D Vickers, hoping to be finished by the end of the summer.
Construction, renovations continue on D Vickers
Between February 17th and February 18th, UPD investigated three vehicle burglaries that occurred on campus in the Pride Hall Lot. Two of the three vehicles also show signs of possible attempted vehicle theft. These incidents remain under investigation at this time.
Timely warning notice: Vehicle burglaries; possible attempted vehicle thefts
Louisiana ushers in several new laws into 2025.
New laws shaping Louisiana in 2025
Junior pitcher Tony Torres holds up two signed cleats during the baseball team's annual fundraising gala.
Lions baseball hosts annual fundraiser gala
Dr. Eric Summers, vice president for student affairs, presents freshman health systems management major Aidan Hidalgo with the Outstanding Freshman of the Year award at the 2024 DSA Awards Convocation.
DSA Awards nominations now open
Junior English education major Eva Delatte is crowned Miss Southeastern 2025 by former title holders Shely Bordelon and Alyssa Larose
Eva Delatte crowned Miss Southeastern 2025 during Centennial year
More in On Campus
Graduate Lady Lions guard Alexius Horne maintains her balance while driving baseline around Demon defender.
Lady Lions clinch SLC regular season crown with win over Demons
Senior guard Sam Hines Jr. scans the court during SLU's match against Nicholls.
Hines’ buzzer-beater lifts Lions past Colonels, Cowboys prove too much to handle
Senior shortstop TJ Salvaggio strokes a double to right center in the first inning at Tulane.
Lion baseball can’t get it done at home, fall to Tulane
Junior SLU guard Jalencia Pierre blows by Nicholls defender for a finish at the rim.
Lady Lions ride third quarter surge past Colonels
Sophomore Leana Gomez sets to send the ball rocketing back over the net during her singles match against Dillard. (Hammond, La. - Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025)
SLU tennis commands the court in sweep over Louisiana Christian
Redshirt senior pitcher Brennan Stuprich winds up at the mound during a scrimmage in September 2024.
Decorated Lions aiming for SLC gold in 2025
More in Showcase
Writer Toni Morrison speaks at a tribute to writer Chinua Achebe at a town hall in New York City. (Feb. 26, 2008)
BHM Feature: Toni Morrison, titan of the Black written word
The Lady Lions lift up the trophy, celebrating their 2025 SLC reglar season title.
With longest winning streak in school history, SLU teeters on perfection
Redshirt freshman pitcher Hallie Burns slings a pitch toward home plate against South Dakota.
Lady Lions vanquish all challengers during 2025 Lion Classic
Junior infielder Maria Detillier makes a mad dive back to second.
Lady Lions split matchups, nearly upset No. 10 LSU in Tiger Classic to open season
Junior Pantchakorn "Fresh" Suanarsa sends the ball rocketing back over the net during her singles match against Dillard. (Hammond, La. - Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025)
All aces for SLU tennis during early win streak
V-Day dining tips from expert restaurateur
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$630
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal