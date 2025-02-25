CAB, SGA to host roaring masquerade experience

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Bring your beads, sparkles and feathers to the Mardi Gras Centennial Ball: Roarin’ in the Quarter at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 6 in the Student Union Ballroom.

This first-of-its-kind event, which will include music, dancing, and food, will be hosted by the Campus Activities Board and sponsored by the Student Government Association.

SGA President Kyle Hidalgo said, “This idea came up naturally in both CAB and SGA. We wanted to do a Centennial ball for students and they wanted to do a Mardi Gras ball. Near the end of fall, we decided that we should join up and combine the two.”

To count down to Southeastern’s 100th birthday on Sept. 14, many celebrations, including the Mardi Gras Centennial Ball, have blossomed, giving SLU students the chance to experience a historic year.

“Our goal is to blend Louisiana’s rich cultural heritage with the excitement of Southeastern’s 100th year,” said CAB President Sonja Bhatta. “This milestone celebration is about honoring our history while embracing the spirit of Mardi Gras.”

SGA financially covered the event while CAB planned and marketed it.

The origins of Mardi Gras, or Carnival, can be traced back to the 17th and 18th centuries in medieval Europe, where people planned great feasts and ignored societal norms. Today, Mardi Gras is celebrated not just in Louisiana but all around the world, including Brazil and Belgium.

Students should expect a blend of the rich history of Southeastern’s 100 years and the vibrant Mardi Gras season.

“The centennial year must be bigger and better than anything before. Our SGA has been focused on living up to the celebration with $150,000 for a new centennial plaza and with homecoming playing into the theme,” Hidalgo said.

The Roarin’ in the Quarter Ball will give students a break from studying, in exchange for a night of jazzy elegance.

“We encourage everyone to fully immerse themselves in the experience. Formal ball gowns and suits are encouraged, though not required. Expect music, delicious food, stunning decorations and a lively atmosphere that captures the essence of this historic event.”

Students can secure their spot by signing up through the Eventbrite link on CAB’s or SGA’s Instagram.

However, no student will be turned away if not registered, as CAB and SGA want every student to be a part of the celebration.

In preparation for the event, CAB organized a formal attire drive from Monday, Feb. 24 to Wednesday, Feb. 26. Students can donate gently used formal attire from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Office for Student Engagement. For more information, email [email protected] or call 985-549-5467.