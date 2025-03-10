The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Growing the pride, Southeastern sees its biggest spring yet

Romeo Agdamag, Staff PhotographerMarch 10, 2025
Kate Oborina
Students gathered at the breezeway for the Get Engaged event to connect with other students, student organizations, or Greek life.
SLU has achieved a historic milestone, reporting its highest-ever spring enrollment as it celebrates its centennial year. The university’s enrollment has surged to 7.3%, bringing the total number of students to 14,801 from 13,888 in Fall of 2023, with significant growth in all categories. 

According to the news release, preparatory enrollment, also known as dual enrollment, saw the highest increase, at 18.5%, followed by undergraduate enrollment, which rose by 2.3% and graduate enrollment, which increased by 4.5%. Other notable gains include the bump to freshman enrollment at 3.8%, sophomore enrollment at 6.2% and junior enrollment at a high of 8.9%.

University President Dr. William S. Wainwright attributed the success to the strategic initiative to prepare high school students through dual enrollment, which aligns with the Louisiana Board of Regents’ Master Plan.

“Beyond record enrollment lies a dedicated faculty and staff focused on the holistic education of each student. I could not be prouder of this achievement as Southeastern celebrates 100 years of leading the educational, economic and cultural development of Southeast Louisiana,” Wainwright said.

According to Amanda Hammonds, associate director of New student experience, Southeastern’s enrollment growth results from a campus-wide collaboration. 

“The Office of Admissions held many engaging recruitment events, our recruitment team visited a record-breaking number of high schools and our campus tour visits have been off the charts. Southeastern as a whole has done its part in strengthening the culture of campus. Recruiting students is a role that the entire campus — even current students — takes part in,” Hammonds said.

With continued growth, Southeastern remains focused on supporting students academically and socially through various programs and resources. 

The university offers an orientation program that helps new students transition smoothly into campus life. It also provides resources such as the Tinsley Learning Center, Student Accessibility Services, Career Services and the Counseling Center to ensure student success. Hammonds emphasized the importance of finding a connection on campus, whether through student organizations, on-campus jobs or study-abroad opportunities, encouraging students to take advantage of the opportunities available to them.

As Southeastern continues into its next century, the university will look to continue growing as it remains committed to fostering an engaging, supportive and academically enriching environment for all students.

About the Contributors
Romeo Agdamag
Romeo Agdamag, Staff Photographer
Romeo Agdamag is a freshman marketing major with a minor in photography. He began working as a staff reporter for The Lion’s Roar in the Fall of 2024 with plans to graduate in the Spring of 2028. While working for The Lion’s Roar, he also runs a photography business that he plans to pursue once he graduates. In his free time, he enjoys playing video games, traveling, and hobby photography.   
Kate Oborina
Kate Oborina, Staff Reporter
Kate Oborina is a sports communication major with a marketing minor. She joined The Lion’s Roar staff in the fall of 2022. After graduating in May 2025, Kate wants to pursue a career in the media field. Kate is an international student-athlete from Russia, she loves to travel and explore new places. In her free time, Kate enjoys creating content, taking photos, reading and spending time with her friends.
