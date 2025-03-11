The good times kept roarin’ at the Centennial Ball

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Last Thursday, the Campus Activity Board hosted the Centennial Ball, which was sponsored by the Student Government Association. Students were welcomed back from Mardi Gras break with dancing, music, and fun activities.

With the Student Union Ballroom adorned in purple, green, and gold, the Louisianian band Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces kicked off the night with live music. Students took to the floor decked out in glittery gowns and Mardi Gras fashion.

Homecoming Queen Anyah Matthews and King Lucky Ameh announced the College of Nursing and Health Sciences as the winner of the parasol decorating contest. The duo also awarded various prize winners.

Instant photo stations allowed students to capture the moment with their companions, complete with Centennial Year bead memorabilia, customizable mask-making, and free food. Keeping to the theme, students could exchange Mardi Gras doubloons to participate in the activities.

A pair of students enthused that they were having fun after getting their pictures taken, picking up their coins, doing a couple of line dances and grabbing some drinks.

Senior mechatronics major Abigail Gillis stated the best part of the event was the free food, and she loved to see the community having fun.

With Mardi Gras having just passed, the Centennial Ball blended Louisiana party spirit into this celebration of Southeastern’s one-hundredth anniversary and the hope for many more to come.

