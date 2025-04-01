The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Spelling bee play D-E-L-I-G-H-T-S audiences

Eva Saladino, A&E Editor April 1, 2025
Southeastern Theatre presented the Tony Award-winning musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” on March 21, 22, 28 and 29 at the Columbia Theatre. 

The show was produced alongside the Columbia Theatre and Southeastern’s Department of Music and Performing Arts.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is a high-spirited musical comedy written by playwright Rachel Sheinkin and composed by composer and lyricist William Finn. Centered on six offbeat middle schoolers, the play unfolds during a spelling bee championship at Putnam Valley Middle School. 

Camille Talbot, a senior vocal music education major, played the character Rona Lisa Peretti. Talbot said she “loves how Rona, the spelling bee host, is such a spelling bee diva, but also cares deeply about the contestants. I think she sees a little bit of herself in every contestant.” 

In 2005, Putnam was nominated for five Tony Awards, winning “Best Book of a Musical.”

Throughout the show, the audience learns more about the middle schoolers and what sets them apart from each other. Each of them has distinct personalities, weaknesses and worries. The show highlights themes such as the awkwardness of adolescence, friendship and individuality. 

Tommy Waguespack, a senior at Hammond High School who played the character Chip Tolentino, described how “Chip isn’t always the most likeable of the spellers, but I think there is so much self doubt that he has in himself. In that sense I really connect with him because personally I am very confident but also doubtful in myself.”

The show was met with overall stellar audience reactions and abundant laughter throughout its four showings. 

“Some of my closest friendships in this cast have been derived from finally getting the chance to work with some of the greatest people I had only met before in passing. I also love how every moment of this process from rehearsals to stage has felt so special and professional,” Waguespack said.

Southeastern Theatre will close its 2024-25 season with “Antigone: In These Times”, an original adaptation of Sophocles’ classic. The show will take place outside on the west side of Pottle Hall from Wednesday, April 9-Saturday, April 12. 

Visit Southeastern Theatre’s theatre season page or social media for details on upcoming performances.

